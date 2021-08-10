Imran Khan’s “powerless” prime minister, according to banned journalist from Pak; underlines the growing “climate of fear” for scribes





Hamid Mir, a prominent Pakistani journalist who has been suspended indefinitely for making harsh remarks against the powerful military power, said Imran Khan was a “helpless” prime minister and stressed that there was a “climate of fear” growing for media personnel in the country.

Mir, the host of the now prime-time political talk show ‘Capital Talk’ on Geo News, gave a fiery speech on May 28 during a protest by scribes against a three-person attack “unknown” against journalist and YouTuber Asad Ali Toor in Islamabad.

Mir demanded accountability for the attack, which was a series of such assaults on journalists critical of the country’s military.

Following his speech, he was taken off the airwaves on May 30.

In an interview with the BBC World Service in Islamabad, Mir criticized the narrowing space for press freedom and the growing “climate of fear” for journalists in Pakistan, the Dawn newspaper reported on Tuesday.

“There is democracy in Pakistan but there is no democracy. There is a constitution in Pakistan but there is no constitution. And I’m a living example of censorship in Pakistan, ”Mir told Stephen Sackur, the BBC’s HardTalk host, on Monday in response to a question about Pakistan’s desire to silence independent journalism.

When asked if he thought Prime Minister Khan personally wanted him to be taken off the airwaves and put on trial, Mir said: “Imran Khan is not directly responsible for banning me. I don’t think he wants me off the air anymore. But like the former prime ministers, he’s not a very powerful prime minister… he’s helpless and he can’t help me.

The military, which ruled Pakistan for more than half of its 70-plus years of existence, has so far wielded considerable power in security and foreign policy. However, the military has denied interfering in the country’s politics.

Responding to a question about whether intelligence agencies were behind the attack on journalists, including Toor who was attacked at his home in the capital by masked men, Mir said: “These are documented facts and State agencies and intelligence agencies have been blamed again and again for organizing attacks or kidnapping journalists.

At the start of the talk show, Sackur introduced Mir as a high profile journalist who has faced a series of threats and attacks.

“He (Mir) is saying that dark forces operating beyond public view wield tremendous power in Pakistan and seek to control the media,” Sackur said.

In June, Mir apologized and said he did not intend to defame the Pakistani military.

“The purpose of my speech was not at all to hurt the feelings and feelings of others, but I still sincerely apologize if my words slashed the feelings of someone,” he said in a statement. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/world/imran-khan-helpless-pm-says-banned-pak-journalist-underlines-growing-climate-of-fear-for-scribes-7447122/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos