Former Jokowi Timses officially inaugurated as general manager of Kominfo





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Minister of Communication and Information (Kominfo) Johnny G. Plate inducts former national winning campaign team JokoWidodo-Ma’rufAmen, Usman Kansong as Director General of Information and Public Communication (IKP) of the Ministry of Communication and Computing, Tuesday (10/8). After the inauguration procession, Jhonny asked the new IKP chief executive to conduct accurate and precise public communication, as well as to protect the public and provide an explanation for the hoaxes and infodemics that have spread. “The closest task we need to accomplish immediately is accurate public communication and the right communication style and storytelling based on the communication segmentation of community groups,” Johnny said in a virtual opening address. senior middle leadership leaders, Tuesday, October 10. 8). Johnny further explained that amid advancements in information technology that have the potential for misuse of digital space, IKP top management is forced to provide explanations to protect the public from infodemia or hoaxes. The implementation of this task, said Johnny, can be done through coordination and collaboration to achieve an optimal node for the benefit of the nation-state and society. He said it was of particular concern when the Indonesian nation faced the Covid-19 pandemic. The appointment of the Director General of the IKP at the Ministry of Communication and Informatics is set out in Presidential Decree No.108 / TPA / 2021 concerning the appointment of senior intermediate officials within the Ministry of Communication and Technologies of information. Quoted on the official Kominfo website, Usman Kansong was born in Jakarta on April 13, 1970. He is a former student of the Faculty of Social and Political Sciences of the University of North Sumatra (USU). He also worked for the Republika Daily (1995-2000). Since 2000 he worked at Metro TV (2000-2009) with the last position as News Current Affairs Manager. From 2009 to 2020, he worked for Media Indonesia Daily, with his last position as Chief Information Officer. In his political activities, Usman was also on the list of the national campaign team for the victory of Joko Widodo – Ma’ruf in 2019. He held the post of director of political communication in the winning camp. (can / DAL)



