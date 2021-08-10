All Roads Lead to Mar-a-Lago: In the Fury and Fantasy of Donald Trumps Florida





It’s late afternoon, and Fort Lauderdale’s palms sway as Roger Stonedirty trickster, sentenced to death on the boulevard in short sleeves and a linen jacket, ready for his first cocktail of the day. We were approaching the Elbo Room, a run-down party bar on the Spring Break Beach that’s packed with revelers and Daft Punks Get Lucky. If you’re 18 and trying to fuck, this is the place to go, observes Stone, who is followed by a well-dressed young man who calls himself Eddie and whom Stone describes as his aide-de-camp.

It’s not the Stones’ usual watering hole, but it seemed like a fitting stop: it’s the site of an anti-mask and pro-Trump rally last April called the Million Maskless March; the tabletops are decorated with sun-bleached photographs of semi-nude spring breakers in rubber Trump masks. As Stone walks around the corner, the bar crowd immediately recognizes the snow-white hair and sunglasses of the villain from the comic book, possibly cable news, where Stone was last seen assaulted. by television cameras following his conviction for perjury, obstructing justice and threatening a witness in the Robert Mueller investigation.

A skinny young man with a lantern jaw and covered in tattoos walks out of the bar, hungry for a photo. I have a bunch of Republicans who are going to die! he exclaims, posing next to Stone with his phone. He just moved from Boston to Florida, he says, because of the weather and Governor DeSantis.

Others come out, eyes wide. Black woman says her mom is a fan and wants a photo as proof of celebrity contact. Stone pulls me a victorious look, a black woman who loves Republicans! Say hello to your mom, he smiles, greeting more fans. How are you? How are you?

A few blocks from this bar, Stone informs me, is former Trump campaign guru Brad Parscale, last seen drunk and shirtless and attacked by police after his wife reported him. for acting erratically. Stone claims Parscale, who is currently advising Caitlyn Jenner on a run for governor in California, is a regular at Elbo Room. He likes to tell women he’s a professional basketball player, Stone says. (Total bullshit, Parscale will tell me later.)

At this point, a drunken guy staggers, faces Stone and calls him an old man, infuriating Stone and triggering a brief confrontation that, for a moment, seems to spiral out of control. The stones of the lower teeth now protrude like a barracuda. I’ve been boxing for 30 years, he growls. I hit the heavy bag every weekend for two hours. I could have killed him all at once.

The cocktail will have to wait. We retire in the convertible Camaro that I rented for the occasion, and Eddie slips into the backseat. There were more people who loved me than those who didn’t, Stone said. It is usually like that.

This is Florida, the state that reshaped the conservative view of America during Trump’s day. During four tumultuous years, the former president made Florida the de facto homeland of the GOP, home to the Southern White House, and crowned allies and Floridian courtesans: the Florida congressman Matt Gaetz; Laura Ingraham, Lou Dobbs and Ann Coulter of Palm Beach; Mark Levin based on Jupiter; Tucker Carlson, based in Boca Grande; Dan Bongino, based in Palm City; as well as Sean Hannity, who has a condo in Palm Beach, and the new right-wing Florida migrant, Ben Shapiro. They come for the weather, to avoid income taxes, and sometimes for the Floridas Homestead Act, which protects a home from creditors in bankruptcy. It is also a safe space for the Liberals. If you’re Sean Hannity, you can’t walk the streets in Manhattan, you get punched in the face, says Tucker Carlson, who started recording his part-time Fox News show from Florida after protesters came. came to his home in Washington, DC, in 2018.

Photographs by Brucee Gilden / Magnum Photos.

