Withdraw US AI research from China

Recently, the Biden administration and a host of alliescalledChina for its massive hacking of Microsoft Exchange (among others), and threatened to step up cyber defense measures and continuously expose malicious cyber activity in the PRC. But despite much talk about securing US cyber defenses, action is lacking and the government has failed to offer a blatant boon to the PRC’s cyber capability: our own AI research centers in China.

Housing the AI ​​research labs of America’s leading tech companies in an authoritarian China has never been a good idea. But since the Chinese government is using foreign tech companies to helpfindand exploit security vulnerabilities, and that it is affirmingEver more control over the operations and data of tech companies, it seems more reprehensible than ever. AI is more and morecrucialcybersecurity element andpiracy, and Xi Jinpings China demonstratedtimeandtimeAgainthat China’s high-tech sector serves the CCP, which views AI technology in particular as ahearttool of his future autocratic regime.

Nevertheless, according to the Center for Security and Emerging Technology at Georgetown University,10 percentAI research labs from Facebook, Google, IBM and Microsoft are hosted in China. Microsofts Research Asia Lab, based in Beijing, is the companythe biggestoutside the United States and iscreditedas the most important institution in the birth and growth of China’s AI ecosystem over the past two decades. Google AI China Center, which opened just three months before Xi Jinping declared himself dictator for life, includes an elite team of researcherssupportedby several hundred engineers based in China.

It is well known that the CCP has an open door to the work and findings of any AI research center in China. Put aside blatant partiesincursionsin foreign companies and laws that legally require technology companies to hand over their data and everythingrecognizedsecurity vulnerabilities, the country’s technology sector relies to a large extent on its highly organized efforts toto acquiretechnology by devious means.

In 2019, the then chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staffposedthat Google’s AI research center in China was indirectly benefiting the Chinese military, or perhaps even directly, protests by Google and others. In 2018, the Microsofts Center openly co-authoredresearchwith the Chinese military-led National University of Defense Technology with clear applications to surveillance and censorship.

These research centers are not the first time that the technology sector in the Americas has stimulated totalitarian governance in the PRC. Companies like Apple and Microsoft sadly accept China’s censorship regime, cutting off access to apps and sites that tell the truth about the Party’s crimes, in addition toto supply Data of Chinese citizens to the government.

Other U.S. companies have gone even further by actively developing the country’s expanding digital surveillance and control architecture for profit. From Ciscohelplay the foundation for the great firewall in the early 1990s and Seagatebuiltthe first hard drive for surveillance for Chinas Hikvision in 2005, US companies laid the foundation for many systems fueling China’s technological authoritarianism. Their contributions to the Xinjiang dystopia, such as the Intel chips probably used toto watchForced labor and concentration camps and Thermo Fishers DNA sequencing kitsusedmonitoring the Uyghurs, represent the grotesque climax of this story.

As American companies remain the custodians of most of the most valuable information in cutting-edge computing, their research efforts in China are of disproportionate value to the tech-hungry dictatorship and risky for a chronically hacked world. by the PRC. Under the auspices of international scientific collaboration, these R&D outposts ultimately increase the ability of CCPs to manufacture their own high-tech tools, including for hacking, without resorting to foreign companies to develop their capabilities.

The danger of China capitalizing on US AI research at its borders is also of frightening military significance, as do our defense leadersto knowgood. Even though the work of these research centers has no direct application in areas of military interest, the dual-use nature of AI technologies makes it very likely a secondary military application, in addition to more general growth. of China’s military AI ecosystem. Success in developing its AI capabilities will further increase China’s influence and aggression abroad as if it wasn’t alreadyregardingsufficient.

More comprehensive measures are needed to combat China’s hacking campaigns. Legislation that requires tech companies working in China to provide detailed assurances that their staff, data, and research are not exploitable by the regime to aid in cyber operations or violate human rights might be a good point. starting point. The same would apply to stipulations prohibiting companies that contract with the Chinese government from also working with the US government for security reasons.

But there is an urgent need to address the AI ​​research centers of US companies in the PRC. International scientific collaboration is a good thing, but not when it fuels the oppression of despotic superpowers at home and belligerence abroad.

Klon Kitchen is a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute. He is also the former national security adviser to Senator Ben Sasse and a 15-year veteran of the US intelligence community.

Bill Drexel is a Research Assistant at the American Enterprise Institute and studied Chinese State Surveillance as a Schwarzman Fellow in 2018-19.