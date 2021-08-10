Asia-Gulf labor rights: Pakistan to chair Abu Dhabi Dialogue for 2 years – News





From the end of the year, Pakistan will chair the Abu Dhabi Dialogue (ADD), a forum to discuss labor-related issues between Asian and Gulf countries, for both coming years.

Created in 2008, ADD counts among its members Afghanistan, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Vietnam and six countries Gulf as well as Malaysia.

Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari, former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, said it was a huge recognition of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s work for human rights work abroad.

He said this would help create a better ecosystem for labor rights, empower and ensure worker protection and upgrading of workers’ skills.

“It is a privilege for Pakistan to chair the next Abu Dhabi Dialogue to be held later this year for a period of the next two years. This honor is bestowed for the first time since the creation of Dialogue in 2008 among 18 nations. We thank ADD and all Member States. We hope to preside with fruitful insight, ”said Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari.

This is huge recognition for PM’s work for overseas labor rights. Overall, it will help us create a better ecosystem for empowering labor rights and protecting workers’ skills.

Regular observers include the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the International Labor Organization (ILO), the private sector and representatives of civil society. The permanent secretariat is provided by the United Arab Emirates and the current chairperson is Sri Lanka.

Members of civil society have been invited to contribute to the dialogue in recent years and have also become partners in some programs.

The Abu Dhabi Dialogue aims to enable safe, orderly and regular labor migration through some of the largest temporary labor migration corridors in the world. Through multilateral dialogue and cooperation on the joint development of programs, implementations and reports related to labor mobility, ADD helps to ensure that Member States develop partnerships for adopt best practices and are able to learn from each other’s experience.

