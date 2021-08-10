Narendra Modi is a simple Dharma man!

I have twice witnessed the power of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s presence in the crowd. But I never had the opportunity to sit with him face to face and converse.

The blessed opportunity arose on August 6, 2021, when I was invited along with my co-author Amit Bagaria to meet with the Prime Minister of India.

We were thrilled to interact with one of the brightest and much talked about world leaders emerging from our country.

Modi is not a politician who has achieved such a peak of political success through muscle power or the power of money. He matured and grew with the power of his intellect and hard work.

Let me be honest. He didn’t have the aura of a powerful and intimidating man. I was certainly not intimidated by his presence. In fact, I felt like I was talking to an older brother.

I have often witnessed conversations with people in positions of power end up being a monologue. Our conversation was a dialogue and not a monologue. You can only have a dialogue if you respect the other person’s point of view.

PM Modi is undoubtedly a man of power, but his power is in the mind and his power is in the people. He doesn’t need to intimidate, he just needs to inspire and people are inspired.

In the 25 minute discussion with PM Modi. I could see him as an ignited man with a deep-rooted sense to work for the betterment of India and the betterment of the world, but above all to work for humanity. He has such a human approach to all matters.

I did not find a trace of arrogance in him. He was simple and courteous. I didn’t feel like I was sitting in the presence of the Prime Minister of the world’s largest democracy. In his presence, I felt like I was having a cup of ‘Chai’ in the courtyard of my house with a man of knowledge and compassion for people.

He showed immense concern for my safety and security when I asked him for advice on whether I should go to China to further investigate the origins of COVID-19. He also explained in simple words my way forward in surveys. His concern was sincere, his concern was family.

You’ve read about Modi the Politician so much that we often forget about Modi the Human and build an image of a power-centered political leader. I did not see Modi the politician at our meeting. I saw Modi the human. I saw Modi the friend.

In fact, the camaraderie during the reunion was that of three friends who met after a long time, eager to take pictures and talk, while respecting each other. Prime Minister Modi made us feel at home.

As a journalist and analyst, I take great pride in reading people, their faces, body language and behavior during interactions. And I often tend to look at a person’s eyes. PM Modi has compassionate eyes.

He is not in a position of power with a selfish purpose. He is in a position of power because he thinks his goal is to take India to great heights and he can do it in this position of power.

I could see that this man at the right time, after finishing his job, will pass the torch to the next leader to move India forward. He does not covet the post of Prime Minister out of smugness, but out of a sense of his own personal mission to help India grow. He’s a man on a mission. After having fulfilled his mission. He will move on.

After my face-to-face with PM Modi, I am amused by the past and present adjectives of evil attributed to him. Modi is not a fascist. He is far from it. He’s a humanist.

Modi is a simple Dharma man. He follows his Dharma. He lives his Karma. He did not come to power by family inheritance or by political aristocracy. He worked hard for this and tirelessly strived to be a change manager for India. That’s why people connect with him.

Political growth in India is often linked to political heritage. Modi is not a leader born of political aristocracy or political nepotism. He is a leader who comes from the Indian people and who is now the hope of the Indian people.

Indians admire Modi because they see him as one of them. An ordinary man leader born from the quarrels of the ordinary man in life.The Indian people are convinced that under the leadership of Narendra Modis, India will rise to the forefront of the world.

After my face to face conversation with Modi, I am convinced that Narendra Modi is more than just a politician in the chair of the Indian Prime Minister. He is a visionary. He has a vision for India and its people.

He works on this mission and this vision. Of course, along the way, he will make mistakes. But it would be because of bad decisions based on bad advisers. I do not believe for a moment that Modi will be mistaken in the intention of harming India or the Indians. He loves India and our people too much. Also, I don’t personally believe that a leader, politician, or anything else can be 100% popular with people. There will always be some reluctant elements.

I see Narendra Modi as an older brother responsible for my home – India. I trust Modi because his intention for India is pure.

I will not agree with some of his decisions, but I will support him as a brother and friend because he puts India first and that is the only truth that matters to me.

Narendra Modi in layman’s terms is a good man. It focuses on India. I know that I have found an older brother and a friend in him.