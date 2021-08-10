Controversy after Boris Johnson’s father appeared on Newsnight as an environmentalist





BBC / PA Images Over the past few years, Stanley Johnson has certainly made the most of being the Prime Minister’s father, appearing on everything from I am a celebrity To Celebrity Glasses Box. But viewers were more than baffled by his latest appearance after the retired conservative author and politician appeared on Newsnight give its opinion on the country’s climate change policy. Featured on the show as an environmentalist, Johnson spoke about a new UN report on climate change that warned it was too late to prevent global temperatures from rising by 1.5C , the reference that the Paris Climate Agreement had been implemented to avoid. AP Images During his appearance, Johnson was asked what the government should do to prevent the climate catastrophe from worsening and he was also asked if he would try to persuade his son to take further action. In response, Johnson said he believed the Prime Minister was well aware of the importance of action on climate change, adding that he believed his son was likely in favor of more drastic measures like taxing the carbon. Responding to the reports’ findings, Johnson blamed big countries like India and China for the lack of tougher measures. Johnson actually has a long association with the environment, having previously headed the Pollution Prevention Division of the European Commission. He is involved in several environmental charities and, in 1984, he received the Greenpeace award for outstanding service to the environment. Most recently, he participated in protests with Extinction Rebellion. However, viewers quickly took to social media to ask why Newsnight had given an unnamed relative of the Prime Minister airtime on this issue, with a person Tweeter in the future, when we look back and ask how we ended up in a disaster, all we have to do is watch this video of the national broadcaster interviewing not an expert but the prime minister’s father. This is insane. We have a country full of brilliant climate scientists, and you choose Stanley Johnson ?! another spectator wrote. Meanwhile, others have questioned whether his own lifestyle is truly eco-friendly, pointing out that Johnson last year broke the lockdown to travel to Greece via Bulgaria. In addition to getting Johnson’s thoughts on the matter, Newsnight also spoke to one of the report’s authors, Dr Friederike Otto, who said that although the study proved that human-induced climate change is a fact, there is still time for the world to take measures to prevent temperatures from rising further.

