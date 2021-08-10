Turkey, hit by disaster, faces climate change

Ankara (AFP)

From flash floods to forest fires, from drought to “sea snot”, Turkey is bearing the brunt of increasingly frequent disasters blamed on climate change, pressuring President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to act.

Forest fires that have killed eight people since late July in southern coastal areas, ravaging forests and reducing villages to ashes, have followed the growth of slimy mucus in the Sea of ​​Marmara that has destroyed marine life.

Deadly floods in the northeast followed an arid spell that drained dams, endangering water supplies. Sinks caused by poor water management are encroaching on farmers’ homes.

Experts warn that the vast, geographically diverse country risks battling continued disasters if it does not deal forcefully with climate change, which is heating up sea temperatures in regions such as the Mediterranean.

A landmark UN report this week warned that global warming is happening much faster than expected.





“Sea snot” in the Sea of ​​Marmara has destroyed marine life Yasin Akgul AFP / File

The issue is becoming increasingly political, with polls showing it sits strongly with up to seven million Gen Z members who will be able to vote in the next election, slated for 2023.

Environmental experts and politicians have placed ratification of the 2015 Paris Agreement adopted by 196 countries at the top of Turkey’s to-do list.

Turkey is one of six nations, including Iraq and Libya, to have yet to formally approve the deal.

“This is the first step. We must be part of the global fight against climate change,” said Emine Ozkan, spokesperson for the Greens in Turkey.

“There’s no time to lose.”

– “No global policy” –

Climate Action Tracker, a think tank that assesses national emission reduction plans, said Turkey’s efforts to meet the agreement’s goals were “critically insufficient”.

Ankara argues that the deal unfairly classifies Turkey as “developed” rather than “developing”, which would give it access to finance.





Sinks caused by poor water management encroach on farmers’ homes in Turkey Volkan NAKIBOGLU AFP / File

But experts say Turkey is making the mistake of failing to see critical issues like food security and intensifying drought as linked.

“I don’t see Turkey having a comprehensive, holistic climate change policy that addresses everything in an interconnected way,” said Gokce Sencan, water and climate policy researcher.

“You cannot separate food security issues from energy security issues, and food prices from drought issues.”

Fossil fuels accounted for 83% of Turkey’s energy supply in 2019.

The International Energy Agency this year hailed Ankara’s efforts to diversify its energy mix, with “impressive” growth in renewable energies.





Experts warn vast and geographically diverse country at risk of battling continuing disasters if it does not tackle climate change forcefully Louisa GOULIAMAKI AFP

But environmentalists are worried about Turkey’s dependence on polluting coal, as Ankara plans to expand national coal-fired power generation capacity despite a target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. going up to 21% by 2030.

– Drought the “biggest risk” –

Turkey last month recorded its highest temperature since 1961 at 49.1 degrees Celsius (120.4 degrees Fahrenheit) in the southeastern city of Cizre.

Experts say drought will remain a critical problem with far-reaching effects not only on food production but also on Turkey’s relations with its neighbors, who are fighting for water rights.

Dam levels and farmers’ production have suffered from below average rainfall since 2019.

“Drought is the biggest risk we face right now,” Sencan said.





Experts say drought will remain a critical problem with far-reaching effects not only on food production but also on Turkey’s relations with its neighbors Adem ALTAN AFP / File

Levent Kurnaz, director of the Center for Climate Change and Policy Studies at the University of Bogazici, said the problem is directly related to food and agriculture.

“If you can’t feed yourself, you’ve got big problems,” Kurnaz said.

Erdogan answered calls and held a water council meeting in March, but experts say the government is not taking the issue seriously enough.

“The government is supposed to recognize climate change but it is not taking the initiative to look at the real problems causing it,” said Ozkan, whose party was not officially registered despite his candidacy last year.

Kurnaz highlighted the wider impact of water in the region as Turkey sits atop two legendary rivers, the Tigris and Euphrates, which flow into Syria and Iraq.

“If we don’t have enough water, they won’t have enough water and that’s a problem in international relations,” Kurnaz told AFP.

Sencan said the key is to build water resilience, as climate change will lead to a decrease in the amount of rainfall in the eastern Mediterranean region.





The devastation left by a forest fire that ravaged southern Turkey Yasin AKGUL AFP / File

Public concern for the environment is growing, with a November 2020 study showing that 70% of Turks are concerned about the issue.

For Kurnaz, no country is prepared for the climate crisis, with central and local authorities “underestimating” the problem.

“If you don’t learn and something bigger happens, you won’t be prepared again,” Kurnaz said.

AFP 2021