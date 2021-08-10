Chinese vaccine diplomacy in Latin America – the Diplomat





Power of China | Diplomacy Beijing’s vaccines are just one aspect of its increased presence in the region. It’s time for Washington to start paying attention.

Venezuelan Jose Martinez lies on the pitch against the backdrop of a digital advertisement promoting the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine, during a Copa America soccer match against Colombia, at Olimpico stadium in Goiania, Brazil , Thursday, June 17, 2021. Credit: AP Photo / Ricardo Mazalan

Publicity While millions of people logged on last month to see Lionel Messi win his first international trophy with Argentina in the Copa America final, flashy football wasn’t the only thing lighting up the pitch. In capital letters, the word SINOVAC blazed on the peripheral advertising screens. The presence of the Chinese vaccine giants at South America’s biggest soccer tournament reflects the reality that China is playing a more active role in helping the region, while the United States remains on the sidelines. Chinese vaccine diplomacy in Latin America has exploded in recent months. In preparation for the Copa America tournament, Sinovac donated 50,000 vaccines to the governing body of South American football CONMEBOL. Beijing is investing in vaccine diplomacy to strengthen its regional soft power. It is time for the United States to pay more attention to a region it often takes for granted. Latin America and the Caribbean recorded more than a million dead COVID-19, and new variants continue to cause economic shutdowns in Colombia and Trinidad and Tobago. While the United States $ 4 billion commitment The World Health Organization’s COVAX initiative overtakes all other international donors, logistical hurdles and Western pharmaceutical companies must prioritize U.S. government contracts have slowed vaccine distribution. Meanwhile, China rushed to fill the vaccine gap, and it succeeded. According to the Council of the Americas, the majority of all vaccines administered in Latin America come from Beijing. True, Uruguay, Costa Rica and Dominican Republic questioned the effectiveness of Chinese Sinovac inoculations, and a Chilean study found that Sinovac was only 54 percent effective in preventing contagion, while Pfizer and Moderna are much more effective. Yet the speed and scale of Beijing’s vaccination campaign forced governments to accept the less effective Chinese vaccine; there are few alternatives offered. President Xi Jinping is already using vaccine diplomacy to advance other Chinese interests. China pressured Honduras and Paraguay to sever diplomatic relations with Taiwan to receive Chinese vaccines, and succeeded in pushing Brazil to overturn his ban on telecoms giant Huawei’s 5G network project. Do you like this article ? Click here to subscribe for full access. Only $ 5 per month. Vaccine diplomacy is just the latest example of increasing Chinese trade and investment in Latin America. Meanwhile, Washington continues to become entangled in exploits in remote areas rather than privileging ties in its own neighborhood. Latin American policymakers are increasingly disappointed by Washington’s lack of attention to regional development and progress. Chief Coordinator of the Honduran Cabinet Carlos Alberto Madero to summarize growing frustration: the Honduran people see that China is helping its allies and we begin to wonder why ours are not helping us. The pandemic is still raging in the region, and Washington has the opportunity to bounce back by stepping up the pace of vaccine donations. Trying to block further Chinese penetration into Latin America is futile, but Washington can reaffirm its position as a stable power committed to regional development and prosperity, especially in the aftermath of the pandemic. As more U.S. vaccines become available, Washington should develop a cohesive strategy to facilitate vaccine negotiations and prioritize a region that comprises only 5% of the world’s population but represents a trimester of the global death toll from COVID-19. Brief Diplomat Weekly bulletin NOT Learn about the story of the week and develop stories to watch from across Asia-Pacific. Receive the newsletter One easy way to improve U.S. vaccine diplomacy is to increase the presence of U.S. officials in vaccine distribution. This would send a clear message that the American people, not impersonal multinational corporations, are providing the vaccines. Vaccine arrivals from China and Russia have been overseen by diplomatic officials, who have increased public support and media coverage. But on a more fundamental level, the increasing reach of vaccine donations demonstrates that the United States cares about its neighbors. Vaccine diplomacy also offers the Biden administration the opportunity to distinguish itself from the chauvinistic legacy of former President Donald Trump by investing in non-military forms of engagement. Publicity The United States should make a concerted effort to help its Latin American neighbors vaccinate its populations against COVID-19. Investing in vaccine diplomacy and accelerating the region’s economic recovery will promote Latin American and American interests.

