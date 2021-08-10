Menpora Zainudin Amali: bonuses for Olympic medalists will be announced directly by President Joko Widodo





Tribunnews.com reporter Abdul Majid WARTAKOTALIVE.COM, JAKARTA – Youth and Sports Minister Zainudin Amali reiterated his assurances that the government will continue to reward Indonesian athletes who won medals at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 in the form of bonuses. However, he could not reveal the amount of the bonus received by the medal-winning athletes. Menpora said that later President Joko Widodo will directly announce when the athletes will be invited to the palace. “The issue of bonuses will be officially announced by President Jokowi during the reception of the athletes at the Palace. The nominal will be announced there, “Zainudin Amali said at a press conference via Zoom on Monday (8/9/2021). At the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the Indonesian contingent that sent 28 athletes successfully won five medals: one gold, one silver and three bronze. The gold medal was won by the women’s doubles badminton players, Greysia Polii / Apriyani Rahayu, while Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in the men’s singles sector took a bronze medal. In weightlifting, weightlifter Eko Yuli Irawan won a silver medal at 61kg, then weightlifter Rahmat Erwin Abdullah won a bronze medal at 73kg and female athlete Windy Cantika Aisah who fell to 49kg also won a bronze medal. Regarding the achievements, Menpora Amali said that according to the medals, Indonesia at this year’s Olympics was better than at the Rio de Janeiro 2016 Olympics, where at the time Indonesia had obtained one gold and two silver. Read also : Biggest bonus is Apriyani Rahayu and Greysia Polii’s big plan Read also : Eko Yuli Irawan was quarantined 8 days before being allowed to return home and meet his family Nonetheless, his party, together with the Indonesian NOC, will reformulate in the future the appropriate targets for the achievements of Indonesian athletes, especially when they appear at the Olympics.

