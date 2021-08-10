World News | PoK: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf shows signs of dissent in Mirpur Jalsa





By Dr Amjad Ayub Mirza

Glasgow [UK], Aug 10 (ANI): The revelation that the new Prime Minister of Pakistani Kashmir has been shortlisted and selected by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has not only shocked the population but also the newly elected members of the PoK Legislative Assembly and Pakistan’s wider Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) support group.

Two candidates were considered the most favored for the post of prime minister. The first was the former Prime Minister of PoK Barrister Sultan Mahmoud and the second was Tanveer Ilyas, a business tycoon who had recently earned the nickname of Imran Khan’s new ATM.

A term coined in the pre-2018 elections when Khan’s close ally and billionaire sugar tycoon Jahangir Tareen opened his safe.

Already marred by accusations of rigging through intimidation, violence and open offers of bribes to the electorate by Kashmir’s Federal Minister of Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur, the announcement of the former head of the Muslim Conference Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi as the new prime minister came as a shock.

It was too hard a decision to swallow, which is why Tanveer Ilyas was appointed senior minister in the new PoK cabinet.

As soon as it was revealed that Imran Khan would decide who will lead the PoK assembly for the next term, lawyer Sultan Mahmoud began to pressure the Pakistani prime minister to appoint him as the new prime minister of the PoK. .

Imran Khan has started receiving phone calls from MPs and senior politicians in the UK and European countries asking him to consider the lawyer for the top post.

The last effort of the lawyer Sultan Mahmoud was made during his meeting with the head of the American embassy in Islamabad. This maneuver annoyed Imran Khan who summoned the lawyer and criticized him for asking British and European politicians to suggest his name for the Prime Minister of the PoK.

Imran Khan was so annoyed that he made sure that the meeting between the two was broadcast on TV news and that a mention of the prime minister telling lawyer Sultan Mahmoud was broadcast.

From then on, it was clear that lawyer Sultan Mahmoud was no longer the party’s favorite for the post.

It was a shock to many. Lawyer Sultan Mahmoud has religiously followed Pakistan’s anti-Indian political narrative regarding the issue of the so-called Kashmir conflict. By dismissing the lawyer, the Pakistani military establishment has taken a big risk.

Lawyer Sultan Mahmoud has many followers in Mirpur district, which has been the epicenter of social and political unrest since Imran Khan came to power in 2018.

The risk of ignoring lawyer Sultan Mahmoud can have serious repercussions for the politics of the occupied territory. If he leaves the PTI and joins the Pakistan People’s Party, he can easily be proposed to become the leader of the opposition and give the selected PTI government a hard time, which has previously been accused of ignoring mainstream candidates. and issue tickets to the highest bidder.

Brigadier Naeem Malik, the sector in charge of PoJK and Gilgit Baltistan, was dismissed from his post after being caught red-handed receiving bribes from PTI candidates. The going rate was 10 crores.

The July 25 elections were anything but transparent. PTI thugs arrived at several polling stations with sticks where they beat crowds that had gathered to exercise their right to vote.

This led to the voting being halted for hours during which the Pakistani military did not allow anyone to enter the polling stations while the PTI presidents reportedly continued to stamp the ballots and fill the ballot boxes.

Lawyer Sultan Mahmoud can use all of the above-mentioned discrepancies in the electoral process as an excuse to switch sides and abandon the PTI, a party he has so lovingly helped gain ground in the PoJK.

On August 6, the first signs of dissent among the PTI gang began to appear when lawyer Sultan Mahmoud addressed a large rally of his supporters in Mirpur.

Laughing at the recent election to be a 20/20 cricket match, he said he was a test-match player. He consoled his constituents by saying that better days will come.

Lawyer Sultan Mahmoud has vowed that he will secure a final victory and will soon begin to tour the entire PoJK. This could be the beginning of the end of the PTI government in PoJK as the first signs of dissent emerge in Mirpur.

(Dr Amjad Ayub Mirza is an author and human rights activist from Mirpur to PoK. He currently lives in exile in the UK) (ANI)

