AUSTRALIA’S CONSERVATIVE PREMIER rejected growing calls for more ambitious emissions targets, insisting the country was doing enough to tackle climate change.

Hours after a landmark UN climate report warned catastrophic global warming was happening much faster than expected, Prime Minister Scott Morrison signaled he would not adopt a net zero target.

Australia is doing its part, Morrison said. I will not sign a blank check on behalf of the Australians for targets without plans.

Australia is at the forefront of the global climate crisis, as one of the world’s largest exporters of fossil fuels and the victim of multiple climate-aggravated disasters.

In recent years, the country has suffered from intense droughts, the largest bushfires in its history, flooding and coastal erosion, among other disasters.

But ahead of a major climate summit in Glasgow in November, Morrison rejected calls, including from allies such as the United States, to adopt a formal goal of reducing or offsetting carbon emissions.

Australia has suggested it will reach net zero carbon emissions as soon as possible, and preferably by 2050, but has made no commitments to do so.

Instead, Morrison sought to distract developing countries from the need for new technologies, which he said were key to solving the crisis.

We need to take a different approach. We need to focus on the technological breakthroughs needed to change the world and how we operate, said Morrison.

Many politicians within the conservative Morrisons coalition with close ties to the coal industry have denied climate change is happening or have sought to downplay the risks.

Senator Matthew Canavan called the UN’s latest climate report fear pornography and said the panel of experts who drafted it always warned the sky is collapsing, and it never is. the case.

The Prime Minister once brought a lump of coal to the floor of Parliament, urging people not to be afraid of it.

His Liberal Party and the Australian opposition Labor Party both support continued coal mining, despite global investment in the sector drying up and importers shifting to cleaner fuels.

Australia has one of the richest world’s highest per capita emissions rates and is among the world’s largest exporters of coal and natural gas.

It faces growing political and economic pressure to act.

The United States and the European Union are moving towards imposing carbon import tariffs that could effectively penalize Australia and other countries dodging measures to tackle climate change.

One of the UN panel authors, Mark Howden of the Australian National University, said the Pacific region would be one of the hardest hit by the predicted warming.

If we don’t start reducing our emissions significantly before 2050, it is extremely likely that the world will exceed two degrees Celsius of warming in the 21st century, he said.

Rising global temperatures will have serious repercussions throughout the Pacific region. This includes a dramatic and devastating rise in sea level.

China insisted it was implementing its climate commitments, while signaling no new policies following a UN report warning much more urgent action was needed to tackle global warming .

Many world leaders responded to yesterday’s report that climate change was happening faster than expected, calling for decisive and immediate action to cut fossil fuels.

When asked for a response to the report, China’s Foreign Ministry highlighted the government’s current policies and commitments.

China has insisted on prioritizing sustainable, green and low-carbon development, a spokesperson told AFP in a statement.

The Chinese government has set a target of peaking carbon emissions by 2030 and becoming carbon neutral by 2060.

The statement referred to the goal of carbon neutrality and said the global community should have full confidence in China’s climate actions.

China has been criticized for continuing to open dozens of new coal-fired power plants to ensure economic growth.

The statement said President Xi Jinping intended to strictly control the growth of coal-fired power plants.

But he pointed to a continued increase over the next few years, saying coal consumption would start to gradually decline from 2026.

The report, by the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), warned that global warming would reach 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels around 2030.

This level of global warming will have devastating effects on humanity, including more extreme weather events such as fires, typhoons, droughts and floods.

