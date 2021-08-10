Turkmenistan: Shopping places | Eurasian

At the very least, the Central Asian rulers summit in the Caspian resort town of Awaza generated plenty of funny moments of presidents awkwardly posing together for photos.

There are tons of images to choose from, as each leader had their own photographer on hand to capture the magic. thevisit to the gym. thedark looking at bread. President of Kyrgyzstanseemingly excluded from pleasure(these were captured by the Tajik delegation, a detail perhaps revealing given the sour state of Kyrgyz-Tajik ties).

The consultative meeting that ended on August 6 may not have produced concrete results, but it was never meant to. In this case, issues of historical ties, mutual respect, and cultural and civilizational proximity were essential. For decades, Central Asian presidents have tended to meet only under the auspices of a larger regional gathering, usually led by Russia. The event in Awaza was thethird of the kindhas been going on since 2018. And despite the sarcasm in the photos above, some of the presidents have rightfully given the impression of enjoying each other’s company most of the time.

As RFE / RL Bruce PannierNotedin his report of the meeting, however, the specter of Afghanistan and COVID-19 loomed heavily in the background.

Even the host president, Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, couldn’t avoid worrying signals from his neighbor to the southeast.

The period since we held the last five-way summit has been a push for regional stability. [] There are conflict situations in a number of regions located not far from the borders of Central Asian countries, he said.Recountcolleagues. In these circumstances, it behooves us to be responsible and considerate. As states and fraternal peoples, we must by all means strengthen peace, good neighborliness and mutual understanding so that our common home, Central Asia, remains strong and stable.

On a more positive note, considerable energy has been devoted to thinking about increasing trade flows. Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarovofferscreate an intergovernmental commission of five nations, made up of deputy heads of government, to pursue this end.

In his briefing to journalists, Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov identified the transport dialogue as a particularly important area: a proposal was made for a five-party working group [] study the options for creating new transport and communication routes along the following axes: Central Asia-Caspian and Black Sea region, with access to southern Europe, as well as Central Asia-Middle East.

The section of thejoint statementwhich touches on transport links goes so far as to hypothesize the creation of regional value chains and common industrial clusters, which implies remarkably ambitious visions of teamwork.

Turkmenistan has stated in strong terms how it plans to move things forward. Like Meredovtold reporters, Ashgabat is set to dramatically increase the amount of natural gas and electricity it sends to the region. The seeds for this concept were sown in June, when Japarov left froma visit to Ashgabatwith an agreement for Turkmenistan to supply Kyrgyzstan with an unspecified amount of natural gas and electricity in the fall and winter.

The Tajik leader Emomali Rahmon will have gratified his endless host by evoking the subject of the port of Turkmenbachi on the Caspian. The $ 1.5 billion portopenin May 2018 with great fanfare, but little certainty as to who would use it. Turkmenistan is a difficult country for freight companies to manage and the coronavirus pandemic has only complicated matters. Rahmonnoted, however, that he believed that Turkmenbachi could serve as a node to bring Tajik products to foreign markets.

The Awaza confab was to be quickly followed by another three-way summit on the Caspian between the Azerbaijani, Turkish and Turkmen leaders. Alas, this planned meeting wasdiscardedat the last minute at the request of Ankara, who explained that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will also be engaged in the fight against the emergency forest fires ravaging his country.

Before the Awaza event, there was some inconvenience at home. During a meeting with security officials on August 3, Berdymukhamedov was forced to issue a severe reprimand and a final warning to Deputy Defense Minister Shirmat Babanazarov. theOfficial Bulletinwas generally not generous with detail, attributing this disguise simply to the president’s dissatisfaction with the quality of the work of public servants.

This may or may not have been precipitated by thecar accident in julywhich led to the deaths of at least 18 servicemen. Turkmen.news, based in Amsterdam, hasreportedthat the troop transport involved overturned on a road outside the capital, Ashgabat, as the troops were transported to a rehearsal parade in preparation for the celebrations marking the country’s 30th independence anniversary. Turkmen.news also noted with some disapproval, meanwhile, that Defense Minister Begench Gundogdyev appears to have shirked responsibility for the tragedy.

Germany will have generated some irritation in Turkmenistan this week byranking the country as at high risk of COVID-19. Ashgabat continues to claim he hasn’t detected any cases of the coronavirus, but health officials in Berlin disagree. It can be assumed that the number of unreported cases is high, the German Foreign Ministry concluded. The health care system is overloaded. The warning is arguably well-founded although largely unnecessary, since hardly anyone can enter Turkmenistan anyway.

In any case, Berdymukhamedov avoids transparency and solid public information as methods of keeping the population healthy. Instead, he prefers to personally flaunt the benefits of keeping fit exercises.

State television on August 7, on the eve of the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, carried its bulletin with a report on Berdymukhamedov and his son and alleged heir, Serdar, visiting the gymnasium. First, the pair did light weight lifting. A positively murderous Serdarperformed a series on a gym machineas his father stood over him and almost certainly offered unsolicited tips. Later, father and son met at the basketball court and bowling alley. Images on state television suggested that the men were highly proficient practitioners of both sports.

The aim of all this was to remind the public once again of the virtues of sport, a point also emphasized in the dailies of neutral Turkmenistan.reporton this outing: Daily practice shows how physical exercise and sport inspire and improve a person’s quality of life and strengthen their health.

And yet, neither the newspaper nor the state television found time to remind the public of the inspiring achievements of Ashgabat-born Polina Guryeva, who made history on July 27 into earn moneyin the women’s weightlifting category 59 kilograms, becoming the first Turkmen national to access an Olympic medal table. Neutral Turkmenistan has embarked on abrief burst of euphoriaat the time, but Guryeva fell into total obscurity when it came to state media. And as of August 10, Berdymukhamedov had not yet acknowledged the feat at all.

There is only room for one champion in Turkmenistan.