Boris Johnson did not read the fine print of the Brexit deal, says Brexiteer | Politics | New

Brexiteer Jayne Adye further accused the prime minister of “not reading the fine print” of the withdrawal agreement he signed to get Britain out of the bloc. Ms Adye, director of Get Britain Out, wrote to Mr Johnson after an access to information request confirmed it was a legal requirement to display the EU flag and EU propaganda on infrastructure projects / public space adaptations that have received EU funding.
In her letter to the Prime Minister, she suggests that her government had “apparently failed to read the fine print” of the agreements it signed with the European Union.
She asked: “Wasn’t the government aware of this requirement, or were you just trying to get an easy good news headline by announcing an EU flag ban, hoping none of us would realize the truth?
She adds: “These are very serious questions that must be answered, because the people of this great country do not like to be taken for fools.
Boris Johnson did not “read the fine print,” Ms Adye said
Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission
‘If you want to follow through on your claimed policy then why not do something about it, or pay back the £ 54million received from the EU under the COVID-19 Stimulus Fund – and make sure that there are no EU flags or propaganda displayed anywhere in this country, we have now left the EU.
Mrs Adye said Express.co.uk: “Over the past five years this government and that of Theresa May have made endless empty promises to the British public at large, but time and time again, actions fall short of words.
“Isn’t it time for the government to finally start following up on claims it is making in the press?” “
JUSTIN: What has the EU done for the UK? Report lays out treatment – Merkel is happy
Letter from Jayne Adye to Mr Johnson
She continued, “If a mistake was made, then admit it.
“Don’t try to hide mistakes and hope that no one notices them, because the electorate will not have the wool in their eyes.
“Brexit was about ‘taking back control’ and re-energizing the UK political system to allow people to trust politics – and politicians.
A European plaque at the Eden Project
Former Prime Minister Theresa May
“However, with half-truths like these on the display of EU flags and propaganda, everything we see is more or less the same.
“As long as this pattern of empty promises continues, the Prime Minister is doing nothing more than tarnishing his own legacy and wasting an opportunity for real change.”
According to the Welcome Back Fund, UK city councils have received £ 56million in EU cash to ‘support safe return to main streets and to better rebuild after the pandemic’.
However, the deal comes with conditions – local authorities are required to display the blue and yellow flag despite Britain leaving the bloc last year and throughout its membership it has been a net contributor to the block.
Brexit in the front pages of Express
Despite Brexit, the UK is still eligible for some payments from the fund until the end of 2023 – but only if it continues to follow Brussels rules.
Talk to Express.co.uk in June, Leigh Evans, editor of the pro-Brexit think tank Facts4EU, said Express.co.uk: “The EU’s largesse with the money of the British people (and that of the few other net contributors to the EU budget) have been compulsorily marked as coming from the European Commission, on plaques and signs in all EU countries.
‘Readers will have seen evidence of this in the UK for many years, despite the fact that it was in fact British money, rebadged by the EU, and only a part of which was returned as donations to local projects in the United States. Kingdom.”
He added: “That said, maybe things will start to change. For example, Ireland – one of the most pro-EU countries – is now a net contributor to EU funds after being a net recipient for decades.
Key moments of Brexit
“We don’t think it has leaked into the Republic yet, but when it does, Irish citizens may start to become more skeptical.”
According to the Office for National Statistics, the UK’s net contribution to the EU last year was £ 20 billion.
Thanks to a deal brokered by former Margaret Thatcher in the 1980s, the government receives an annual rebate of £ 4.5bn, with an additional £ 4.5bn coming back as cash for projects. aforementioned infrastructure.
Nonetheless, this means Britain was still a net contributor to the tune of around £ 11bn.
