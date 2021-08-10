Imran Khan supports reforestation to fight global warming and reduce pollution





Pakistani Prime Minister urges all citizens to plant at least one tree and monitor its growth to ensure it turns into a tree

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday inaugurated the world’s largest urban Miyawaki forest in Lahore as part of his flagship 10 billion Tsunami tree planting campaign, adding that reforestation is a critical tool in controlling global warming and Reduce the pollution.

Praising the development of the urban forest, he hoped it would rekindle Lahore’s glory as a city of gardens, saying the increase in smog and pollution in the capital of Punjab province was the result uncontrolled development and loss of tree cover. He said the current planting campaign is aimed at securing a bright future for Pakistani youth, urging everyone to plant at least one tree and grow it to achieve a pollution-free Pakistan.

Recalling the success of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government’s planting campaign, he claimed he had planted a billion trees between 2013 and 2018, and referred to a report released by the UN as evidence that global efforts were needed to prevent future climate crises. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report warned that some global climate change is now irreversible, adding that climate change is unequivocally the result of human activity.

Khans said Pakistan was doing more than its part to fight global warming and praised the efforts of Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar and his team for the development of forests from Miyawaki to Lahore.

Khan dedicated the urban forest to Akira Miyawaki, a Japanese botanist and expert in plant ecology, who died on July 16, 2021 and a pioneer of the urban forest technique used. He was also informed that the Miyawaki Forest had been developed over 100 kanals and would have over 160,000 trees, which would grow ten times faster than a normal forest.

The Miyawaki technique uses specialized soil preparation, as well as a reliance on native varieties with varying growth rates, to produce rapidly growing urban forests.

During the briefing, the Prime Minister was informed that there are 54 Miyawaki forests under development across Lahore. Authorities said it would reduce heat waves and reduce pollution in the city.

