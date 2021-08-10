What to expect from China’s grand plan for the marine environment

In 2017, the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China set itself the goal of creating a beautiful China by 2035. An important piece of this puzzle will be revealed in the Special Five-Year Plan (FYP) for the marine environment. There have been marine FYPs before, for fishing and the economy of the oceans, but this will be the first dedicated to the environment.

President Xi Jinping is now more focused than ever on transforming China into a maritime power. It repeatedly gave instructions about it and it was included in the two centenary goals. The protection of the marine environment is an integral part of this grand strategy.

The central government has been working on the FYP marine environment since March of last year. To inform him, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment (MEE) tasked Jinzhou, Lianyungang, Shanghai and Shenzhen to Rough draft their own pilot plans. These four cities lie, from north to south, on the Bohai Sea, the Yellow Sea, the East China Sea and the South China Sea.

According to a report in thepaper.cn At the end of last year, more than 6,000 sites had been surveyed for the drafting of the FYP, including 784 in the coastal bays. The drafting was to be completed in the first half of this year.

Beauty as a conservation measure

Parts of the Chinese coast have been damaged over the years by land reclamation, pollution and other factors. Over the past 70 years, human activity has gradually eroded China’s natural coasts, with only about 33% of the coast remained intact in 2014, according to research using satellite imagery. This has reduced marine biodiversity and prevented people from coming into close contact with the ocean.

This means that they have been close to, but disconnected from, the ocean, or have had only low-quality experiences of it, according to Guan Daoming, Director of the National Marine Environment Monitoring Center of the MEE, which is in charge of the technical aspects of drafting the FYP. For this reason, Huo Chuanlin, deputy director of the Department of Marine Ecology and Environment of the MEE, said that the 14th FYP period (2021-2025) will mark the start of Beautiful Bay’s push to ensure that China’s 1,467 bays are beautiful by 2035, in line with the 2035 overall Beautiful China goal.

105 Chinese bays will be the subject of restoration projects during this five-year plan for the marine environment

The term of Beautiful Bay is to operationalize the drive to improve the coastal environment and enable people to enjoy the sea, said Zhu Zhengguang, ocean policy officer at WWF Beijing office.

Last year, the MEE appointed three models Beautiful Bays Dapeng in Shenzhen, Taizhou in Zhejiang and Taozi in Yantai. Dapeng Bay is located between Shenzhen and Hong Kong and enjoys the greatest forest cover and best biodiversity in Shenzhen. Chu Jun, assistant to the secretary general of the Cross-border Environmental Concern Agency (CECA), said the bay was designated Shenzhen’s rear garden at the start of the city’s development as its economic development was given lower priority. This explains why it remains intact. In Dapeng New District, home to the bay, officials are not judged on economic performance. In 2005, as Shenzhen took the lead in implementing ecological control lines, the precursor of the ecological red lines system, 73.5% area of ​​the new districts of Dapeng has been included, imposing strict limits on development.

Most of China’s other bays are also in highly developed areas, but have not been so well protected from environmental issues. China said it will now explore an integrated coastal, river basin and ocean management system to ensure ocean environment sustainability with the principle of land-sea coordination. Zhu Zhengguang believes that the protection of the marine environment requires coordinated management on land and sea, with high-level planning for the development and restoration of coastal areas.

Ecological restoration can have quantifiable goals

Although the city of Dalian in the northeast and province of Zhejiang on the Yangtze Delta, were not designated as pilots for the FYP editorial staff, that did not stop them. Both have published their own FYPs on protecting the marine environment, with the Dalians still a public consultation project at the moment. All FYPs have indices, binding or anticipatory, which should make it possible to assess the success of the plans. Dalian and Zhejiang have included both types of indices for marine species. These are based on the retention rate of the natural coastline, the length of the restored coastline and the area of ​​restored or protected wetlands.

The Dalians plan sets anticipated targets for the number of spotted seals and black-faced spoonbills, both of which are local celebrity species and breed in the Bohai Sea. Wang Songlin, president and founder of the Qingdao Marine Conservation Society, said it was the first time that marine planning included specific numbers of a species. There is a lot of consideration behind this, and it is a gratifying step forward. The objectives will be to ensure that reefs and wetlands where species breed are protected from human interference and have better foraging areas. But Wang still hopes to see more scientific and systematic biodiversity targets in national plans or in any future marine plan, such as those found in United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 14, forlife under water.