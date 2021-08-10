PM Modi’s pep talk after semi-final loss gave positive energy ahead of bronze medal tie: Manpreet

The skipper said the COVID-19 pandemic has been a blessing in disguise for Indian hockey teams as they passed the entire lockdown together at the national camp



The captain of the triumphant Indian men’s hockey team, Manpreet Singh, said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pep talk after his semi-final loss to Belgium had worked wonders and instilled positive energy into the players. , which ultimately resulted in a podium after 41 years at the Olympics.

Right after losing 2-5 to the world champions and future Belgian Olympic gold medalist, Mr Modi called Manpreet and head coach Graham Reid and consoled them while motivating the whole team to work on to come.

And Manpreet said those words of encouragement were working wonders.

“When we lost the semi-final we were all very disappointed then the coach came and said the PM wanted to talk to you guys and when he spoke he said you all played well and don’t be disappointed just focus on your game and the next game and the whole country is proud of you all.

“It gave us positive energy and then we had a players meeting. We said we have one more chance and if we come back empty handed we’ll have that regret our whole life,” Manpreet told reporters. during an open media session after his return. from Tokyo.

“We told ourselves we have 60 minutes on our hands and if we give our best in those 60 minutes we can go home with a smile on our face.” The Indian men’s hockey team made history for the Tokyo Games, which just ended by winning a medal, a bronze, after a 41-year hiatus.

The last of India’s eight Olympic gold medals dates back to the 1980 Games in Moscow.

“The feeling was great. It was my third Olympics and this time as captain. My first Olympics in 2012 was a disaster because we didn’t win a game. But then we got better and got better. won medals at the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games. In 2016 we played well but we couldn’t finish the quarter-finals, “said Manpreet.

The skipper said the COVID-19 pandemic has been a blessing in disguise for Indian hockey teams as they spent all of the confinement together at the SAI Center National Camp in Bengaluru, which he said helped create a strong bond between players. .

“This time the mood was different because we did a lot of work. The time we spend together in Bengaluru, spend the entire quarantine period inside the campus, we were away from everyone. So before the Olympics our thought was that we sacrificed a lot and we can definitely win a medal if we do our best, ”he said.

“It was a young team this time around and so the mindset was quite strong. As seniors we shared our experiences with the young players. Our mindset was that we shouldn’t underestimate any team because it’s the Olympics and all the teams are looking to give their best on this platform.

“We did our best every game and progressed game by game which gave us a good result.” Manpreet said that during their time in quarantine in Bengaluru, all of the players read a lot about the country’s former hockey Olympians and their journey, which motivated them.

“The pandemic was a curse for all but looking back, it was good for us because during the lockdown, we read about all the Olympians in the country and their journey, how they prepared, what problems they faced This helped to create a strong bond within the group.

“We were a little disappointed when the Olympics were postponed, but then we thought about using that postponement to our advantage, how we can improve further.” Manpreet said the bronze medal was indispensable for a nation like India which has a rich hockey history.

“It’s a great thing for hockey because after 41 years we won a medal. The last medal came before I was born and this medal will be a great motivation for the next generation, ”he said.

When asked what was going on in the minds of the players after the 1-7 loss to Australia in their second group game, Manpreet said: “When we lost 1-7 everyone got said in the locker room that 1-7 was a big margin, but when we analyzed the data we learned that we also played well in this game.

“I just told everyone that we should have the confidence that we can beat any team and we have done it in the past. Everyone said we made a lot of sacrifices and that we don’t shouldn’t let the luck slip out of our hands, ”he said.