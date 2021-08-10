Prime Minister Imran has no sympathy for the common man: Maryam Aurangzeb





PML-N spokesman Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Monday that Prime Minister Imran Khan was turning a blind eye to ordinary man’s problems in these difficult times. It is unaffected and does not pay attention to serious concerns such as skyrocketing unemployment, unemployment, inflation, rising tariffs on public services and the resulting miseries the population is facing.

Moreover, in a statement, she demanded that there be a withdrawal from the rise in drug prices. She comments that in these painful times when Covid-19 is wreaking havoc on people’s lives and savings, the high prices of life-saving drugs have increased people’s woes.

She claims that such a move on increasing the prices of key drugs is the antithesis of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s account of waging Jihad. So Prime Minister Imran Khan should be ashamed of his actions, she added. For the 12th time, Prime Minister Imran Khan has raised drug prices by 50%; new prices for the new Pakistan, she said.

In total, during these three years, the cost of drugs has increased by 500%. Maryam Aurangzeb added that the Prime Minister has no remorse for his actions and no pain for those who are bearing the brunt of the price hike. In addition, the Prime Minister granted the NRO deal and full protection to the Minister who was caught in the act of drug theft.

Rising inflation in Pakistan

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) reached 10.9% in May 2021 due to an increase in energy and food prices. However, in July the inflation rate reached 8.4% from 9.3% in June 2021, as reported by PBS. Although inflation has eased, restrictions related to Covid-19 have inflated prices.

CPI inflation reached 8.4% in July 2021 from 9.7% in June and 9.3% in July 2020, data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) showed on Monday.

Multiple factors have been attributed to rising inflation and rising utility prices in Pakistan. External shocks to the economy in the form of the global pandemic and the resulting disruption of supply chains, as well as internal issues such as the pressure on the Pakistani economy due to the IMF bailout, the balance of payments crisis and trade deficits.

Thus, the implementation of structural changes in the economy, the promotion of an export-oriented strategy and the strategic engagement with all the loans of the credit institutions are the necessity of the hour to fight against the inflation problems and bring relief to the people in these times. In addition, the cooperative stance of the opposition and the government can make ends meet.

