India repatriated 75% of heritage stolen during Modi’s tenure, Tourism Minister Reddy says





India has been pushing for the return of several artifacts from around the world, especially from the UK The Indian government brought back 75 percent of the country’s stolen heritage during Narendra Modi’s tenure, Union Culture and Tourism Minister G. Kishan Reddy told Rajya Sabha. In a written response, Reddy said 54 antiques had been collected overseas since 1976. Providing more details later, Reddy, who was recently raised in the ministry, said India had recovered several stolen heirloom items. He added that the number of such antiques that had been recovered reached the highest on record in the past seven years. India has repatriated 41 heritage objects, or more than 75% of the objects returned in total over the past seven years. Reddy also praised the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his tireless efforts in recovering these antiques. He said he believed the recent success in repatriation of antiques stolen from abroad was due to the continuous improvement in cultural relations, made possible by the personal relationships Modi shared with heads of state, making possible the Quick return. Last year, some of the most famous museums in the Netherlands backed a report that proposed the repatriation of thousands of objects to their home countries from where they were taken in colonial times. This report sparked a new debate on the return of objects stolen, forcibly taken during colonization or illegally after independence, to their country of origin. India has been pushing for the return of several artifacts from around the world, especially from the UK. The famous Kohinoor Diamond, on display at the Tower of London, tops the list. India, alongside Pakistan, also wants the return of the Tipus Wooden Tiger on display in a museum in London. Reddy also praised the efforts of the Archaeological Survey of India and the Central Bureau of Investigation for the success of these efforts. He said that an integral part of the country’s foreign policy is the protection and preservation of Indian cultural heritage and artefacts. So, making these objects historic is part of a process to restore the pride of the country and recognize its historic past. The Union Ministry of Tourism and Culture is actively working with the Foreign Ministry to speed up the process of returning other such items, Reddy added. Get live stock quotes for BSE, NSE, US market and latest net asset value, mutual fund portfolio, see the latest IPO news, top IPOs, calculate your tax Using the income tax calculator, find out which markets are the best, the most losing and the best equity funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter. Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay up to date with the latest news and updates from Biz.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.financialexpress.com/lifestyle/travel-tourism/india-repatriated-75-per-cent-stolen-heritage-during-modi-tenure-tourism-minister-reddy-says/2307946/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos