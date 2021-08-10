Boris Johnson’s mining blunder risks severing fragile link with new Tory voters

Kellingley Colliery was Britain’s last deep coal mine. The 450 North Yorkshire mine workers, who hung up their helmets six years ago, marked the end of a long industrial, but also political, tradition. The surrounding region has become increasingly conservative as its employment base has diversified and mining fades into history.

Brian, 60, was one of the last miners in the “Big K”. Last year he explained to me why he first voted Conservative in the 2019 election, despite his job source being destroyed under David Cameron in 2015. “Boris is our guy. He promised to settle Brexit and he is not like other Tories. He promised to make things better.

The constituency of Brian, Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford fell within 1,300 votes to become Conservative for the first time. But when we spoke again this week, his take on the Prime Minister had changed. “What a bastard! I can not believe it. He wasn’t angry at the pandemic or government policy, but an off-the-cuff remark Johnson made in Scotland last week.

Discussing the need to achieve net zero carbon emissions, Johnson remarked: “Thanks to Margaret Thatcher, who has closed so many coal mines across the country, we have got off to a good start and are now moving rapidly away from the world. coal. He knew it was provocative, sneering at the press kit, “I thought that would get you going.” It certainly is.

Johnson did not back down, although No. 10 acknowledged “the enormous impact and pain” caused by the decline of heavy industry. The Prime Minister has made so many blunders in his career that it would be easy to see this as one that will not tarnish his reputation. But having spent much of the past year traveling through English towns that first voted Conservative, I wonder if he risks severing a fragile bond.

In fact, the Prime Minister is right. Even though the Iron Lady had not shut down the last of the UK’s mines following its victory in the 1984-85 miners’ strike, the need to move away from carbon-pumping energy is undeniable. And as any curator will tell you, no more coal mines were closed under the Labor governments of Harold Wilson than that of Thatcher. For most voters, mining is a preoccupation of yesteryear – a way of life less and less have known.

Even the opponents of the closures have no desire to bring back the stands. Ronnie Campbell, a former Labor MP who was a minor for 28 years before entering parliament, said the job was a “tough job”. “Sometimes when the water came in, oh my god! And the roof started to open, the stone started to fall, ”he recalls. He agrees that environmental issues are “fair enough”, but denounces the lack of efforts to find new jobs for former miners.

But Johnson’s remark is a reminder of why much of post-industrial England continued to vote Labor long after the old industries disappeared. The ruthless attitude of Thatcher’s government left deep scars, making “Tory” a synonym for recklessness. The success of the Conservatives in 2019 lay in their dissociation from this past. As one MP put it, “They voted for us because we are no longer seen as Thatcher’s party, nor even Cameron’s party. The problem with Boris’ comments is that they remind people.

Johnson’s comment is also not a problem in England. If Thatcher evokes bitter memories in former mining regions, his position in Scotland is even lower. Johnson’s visit north of the border has been carefully choreographed to avoid controversy, as part of a campaign to heal his image and secure the future of the UK. But in the words of a senior Scottish curator, “it was all ruined in one sentence”.

The morning after the 2019 election, Johnson stood outside Number 10 with a message to Tory voters for the first time: ‘Thank you for the trust you have placed in us and me, and we will work around the clock to pay it back. your confidence. Almost every old Well Town voted for Brexit because its people felt ignored. They voted Conservative for change, not to be the butt of jokes. A year and a half later, there is little evidence Johnson’s pledge is being kept. He has yet to prove to much of England that he understands it, or why his people supported him.

