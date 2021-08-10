Without a mandate, patrons will stay at home; incendiary chronicler





COVID orders will hurt the cultural community In response to President Joe Biden’s call this week to “deviate” from mandates regarding masks and vaccines, Gov. Ron DeSantis replied, “I don’t want to hear about COVID from you.” DeSantis may, subject to legal challenges, prevent schools and private companies from imposing warrants against vaccinations and masks. What it cannot do is force Sarasota’s large and economically essential senior population to continue to patronize our critically important cultural and artistic organizations, let alone frequent our restaurants and other businesses. Following:How to send a letter to the editor Although I love and attend our wonderful theaters regularly, as the Delta variant spreads, I am a senior who will not visit any local theaters that do not have a mask warrant. I will not sit next to an unmasked and unvaccinated client who denies me the right to be safe and protected in a public space. I believe there are thousands of seniors in Sarasota who will make the same decision. Hopefully DeSantis will reverse its policies before destroying Sarasota’s incredible cultural and artistic community. As retired teachers who have given the students 58 years in total, my husband and I want to ask, “Gov.DeSantis, have you lost your mind? “ The governor risks the lives of students, teachers, parents and all school employees. We beg the governor to listen to the scientific experts on the Delta variant and its dangers. Governor, how can you in good conscience threaten to withdraw money for schools on the mask’s mandate? As President Joe Biden said, “Get out of the way.” Let each school board decide for itself a mandate, depending on the location, size and vulnerability of their district. Joan Haring, Sarasota Call to end vaccine stubbornness I’m sick of hearing about vaccine hesitancy. If you ask me, it’s more of vaccine stubbornness! Do you wear seat belts? Do you stop at stop signs and red lights? Do you smoke in public places? Are you vaccinated against smallpox? Did you receive MMR vaccines when you were young? As a general rule, do you steal, assault or extort? Are you paying your taxes? Should I continue? Oh, you say, there are laws requiring or prohibiting these things. So, if there were no such laws, would you just violate the standards they represent? Probably not. You recognize their value in protecting people in their daily interactions with others and in encouraging society to behave in an orderly manner. So, will there be a need for a law requiring you to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before you go to the nearest pharmacy, market or health department and ask for a one- or two-dose injection? For goodness sake, were in a war that killed over 600,000 Americans. But, unlike the draft, you are asked to volunteer. Getting the shot is easy, relatively painless, and free. To go. Do it. Now! We were all counting on you. Mel Hoffman, Sarasota Americans Divided By Different Truths We old people remember being told: To yourself, be true! How many Americans can look up to the sky and say that? Many Republicans still believe that Donald Trump rarely distorted the truth, was not a sexual predator, won the presidential election, and did not incite the Capitol riot. Many Democrats still believe that Joe Biden is capable, consistent and capable of dealing effectively with Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin and other dictators, that his administration does not go too far to the left, and that our borders are protected and secure. And, many Americans, of all political stripes, believe that women are able to serve in combat as effectively as men, that colleges do not discriminate in the admissions process against whites and Asians in favor of men. Blacks and Latinos, that those who are transgender should use the toilet of their choice and that funding for police services will not hamper our ability to fight crime. Can we be true to common sense? Or, have we lost it? Thomas G. Moore, Bradenton Navarrette written to ignite readers I object to your August 8 edition giving a large place on the Opinion page to Ruben Navarrette (Again, America is targeting a favorite scapegoat, Mexico). My problem? His column is filled with adjectives intended to ignite the reader. It is not filled with truth. What’s the real message if you remove all the cruel words and just find her point? I keep looking for good factual content, even an “opinion” is okay if it’s honest and true. I don’t mind hearing another point of view, but what good are untruths? Patricia Howe, Sarasota

