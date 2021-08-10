How Rudy Giuliani stoked Trump’s election madness in 2020





The president wanted to review the “messaging” strategy for the next barrage of lawsuits Giuliani was planning to launch. This mainly meant organizing substitutes for the national and local media, a job that fell in part to campaign assistant Erin Perrine, herself the president’s television spokesperson.

Trump had once walked into the television room at Rosslyn HQ and found Perrine (pronounced Peh-REE-nee) in the makeup chair. “My favorite person, my favorite person” – indeed, he had been particularly enthusiastic about his performances on television – “Erin Pe-ree-nee! You know what, good idea, you should change your name to” Pe -reen “. A classic name. Perfect TV name.

Perrine was now waiting with Jason Miller, Bill Stepien and Justin Clark in the Cabinet Room, opposite the Oval Office. Trump was with some of his usual attendants: Eric Herschmann, Dan Scavino, Mike Pence and Marc Short, with Jared Kushner and Stephen Miller and assistant Johnny McEntee in and out and Mark Meadows, recovering from COVID, over there by phone .

Giuliani was also on speakerphone. In his intense voice, barely breathed, full of saliva, high speed motor, so that it was especially difficult to understand what he was saying over the low sound of the speaker, Giuliani insisted. that the president’s lawyers had screwed up the recount process in Georgia and that they were not paying attention to the even more serious problem of widespread corruption of voting machines.

Giuliani had a point about campaign lawyers: what the president was offered by his lawyers was a long and winding road of complicated process. Election lawyers – and that’s exactly what Matt Morgan and Clark were – are procedural and playbook guys. In Wisconsin alone, before they could go to court, they had to go through the recount process. – and pay for it! Up to $ 8 million! Days would turn into weeks, weeks would turn into months or more, annoying everyone including the media. And by then, Joe Biden would be president.

They needed, Giuliani now almost screaming, to break through. They needed confrontation, disruption. To go to the mattresses.

Trump often seemed amused to let the others, cockfight style, fight, and now he’s sent Scavino to bring Justin Clark across the hall, telling Clark that Rudy said lawyers of the countryside slept at the switch.

“You must file a complaint in Georgia,” insisted the disembodied Giuliani.

“We’re going to get fired,” said an impatient Clark, open in his contempt for the former mayor, trying to spell out specific procedures for contesting an election in Georgia. “Georgia’s electoral law requires you to complete this post-certification. They’ve just started the hand recount. That is, you could only continue after the recount was complete.

“We should never have asked for the recount,” Giuliani said.

“Regardless, we have to wait.”

“They are lying to you, Mr. President. Your people are lying to you, ”insisted Giuliani.

“God damn Rudy you’re a fucking asshole,” said Clark, barely able to take Giuliani seriously and walk out of the meeting and go back to the Cabinet room.

In the ebb and flow and hectic style of the Trump Oval Office, the Cabinet Room group quickly joined the Oval Office group – with the President as if it was a new idea, repeating his brilliant idea. that Erin Perrine change her name. .

The president, halfway between deep insult and theatrical hyperbole, briefly ditched electoral fraud to recap another point he often raised – that he deserved another term because of the “Russian hoax.” “Can we demand this? He asked Giuliani.

Rudy, on the other hand, seemed to have forgotten Clark and the Georgia issue, and was now banging on the subject of Dominion voting machines, where Trump (and Hannity) left off the day before.

The Dominion Machines had gone from a story of what local officials called “human error” involving a few thousand votes in a small Michigan county – recognized and corrected almost immediately on election night – to the center of a big plot. Not only was the company owned by the same people who funded the Clinton Global Initiative, Rudy vehemently explained, but George Soros, this liberal billionaire and pet peeve of the conspiratorial imagination, played a role in its funding. In addition, their machines were made with Chinese parts. Here is a theory apparently associated with QAnon and other conspiratorial channels on the Internet – that is, the machines were programmed to convert millions of Trump votes into Biden votes and were part of a campaign of interference. foreigner – which then surfaced in the gullible NAO report Trump retweeted the day before.

The meeting drew on the current sides of the White House: there were people who still hoped to maintain their reputations and professional status, and then there was Giuliani, who was ready to surrender or burn his own. Indeed, he had been doing it for a long time.

The former quickly wrote a report evaluating Giuliani’s claims about Dominion, disputing virtually all of them. This circulated in the West Wing and was ostensibly shared with Giuliani. He ignored her.

Taken from LANDSLIDE: The Last Days of the Trump Presidency by Michael Wolff. Posted by Henry Holt and Company. Copyright © 2021 by Burnrate LLC. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-features/trump-michael-wolff-book-1206443/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos