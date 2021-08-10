PM Modi remembers Major Dhyan Chand at Ujjwala 2.0 launch





The late hockey player Major Dhyan Chand and a series of personalities associated with the struggle for Indian freedom, all from Bundelkhand, found their place in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech after the launch of the Ujjwala 2.0 program from Mahoba in Bundelkhand , UP. Modi said that due to the deployment of Ujjwala, the country is very close to 100% gas coverage. Modi was virtually tapping into a program held in Mahoba for the launch, which was attended in person by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister for Oil and Natural Gas Hardeep Puri. It was also an attempt by the Prime Minister to connect with women ahead of next year’s elections. He also spoke with program beneficiaries from other states in Punjab, Goa and Uttarakhand. “The Bundelkhand has been a source of energy for the independence of India. Rani Lakshmi Bai, Durgavati, Maharaja Chattrasal – the scent of their courage fills the Bundelkhand region,” Modi said.

“I also want to remember another great child from Bundelkhand – Major Dhyan Chand, our

dad Dhyan Chand. Today, India’s highest sporting honor is the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award. I am sure that in the midst of the unprecedented performances of our young comrades, the name daddy related to khel ratna will inspire lakhs and millions of young people, ”he said. Focusing on UP’s migrant population, Modi also said that now people from Bundelkhand and other parts of the state who travel to other states for work and have to deal with the issue of ‘Proof of address for connection to the GPL will no longer struggle because of this factor, as a self-declaration of such persons would be sufficient. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said about 1.5 crore of families benefited from the first phase of Ujjwala. Modi also said that with the implementation of the program, the LPG distribution infrastructure has received a boost in the country. While over 11,000 distribution centers have been opened in the past 6-7 years across the country in UP alone, the number of centers has doubled since 2014 to over 4,000 now.

