SanctionPakistan takes on main trends: Pak’s proxy war on Afghanistan exposed





In a global outrage against Pakistan, #SanctionPakistan is all the rage in the Western world calling on the government led by Imran-Khan to a proxy war against Afghanistan. A demand, first echoed by Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh, has now gained momentum with Afghan netizens and influential voices like former Canadian politician and diplomat Chris Alexander attacking Pakistan and its nation. support for the Taliban.

Chris Alexander tweeted that the Pakistani invasion of Afghanistan deserves the same response as the disastrous Soviet invasion of 1979: armed resistance, international condemnation and sweeping sanctions. To which the Afghan Vice President replied that this was only the beginning. They needed time to get through the shock period. He’s on the way. The Afghan way, he added.

Under #SanctionPakistan, netizens around the world have called for an end to Pakistan’s generous support for terrorist groups. Countries like India and the United States have also been called upon to support Afghanistan, so that Pakistan-backed unrest on Afghan soil can finally end.

Pakistan’s invasion of Afghanistan constitutes an armed attack and an act of aggression under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations.

The international community must take action under Articles 41 or 42 to uphold international law and the rules-based international order. # SanctionPakistan

– Chris Alexander (@calxandr) August 9, 2021

#SanctionPakistan isn’t just a trending hashtag on Twitter. It reflects the determination of Afghans, Pakistanis and citizens of many other states to live in peace, free from invasion, proxy war and terrorism. # SanctionPakistan

– Chris Alexander (@calxandr) August 10, 2021

Thanks for your support @HelenClarkNZ. The Taliban leadership is based in Pakistan. No state should feel free to sponsor terrorism and get away with it. https://t.co/wmIt6ZbtnR

– Amrullah Saleh (@ AmrullahSaleh2) August 10, 2021

A massive rally in Waziristan yesterday called on the Pakistani government to stop sending terrorists to Afg for killing Afghans. Who would know better than the local population? Waging war through DL and demonizing refugees (displaced by war) is 40 years old politics. https://t.co/RKOuimhUYm

– Afrasiab Khattak (@a_siab) July 28, 2021

Almost 400,000 voices from around the world join the Afghan call to sanction Pakistan. The world must listen. #SanctionPakistan pic.twitter.com/9WbSIg18XO

– Habib Khan (@HabibKhanT) August 10, 2021

#SanctionPakistan is all the rage around the world.

A call from the Afghan people, asking the international community (is there one left?) To do something against the large-scale invasion by the Pakistani army via the Taliban in Afghanistan. #AfghanLivesMatter

– Assad Accord (@Peymasad) August 10, 2021

Even as the Taliban continue to seize more and more Afghan territory, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has slyly backed the Taliban by calling them normal civilians. In an interview with PBS News Hour, Imran claimed that the Taliban are not in military attire, they are normal civilians. He added: If there are civilians in these camps, how can Pakistan track them down?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsx.com/world/sanctionpakistan-takes-top-trends-paks-proxy-war-against-afghanistan-exposed.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos