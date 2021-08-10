Biden should pressure Kim Jong Un and help the North Korean people

Whether President Biden Joe BidenTwo Florida School Districts Refuse To Let Students Step Out Of Mask Terms Senate Set To Pass Biparty Infrastructure Bill Tuesday On The Money: Key Elements of Democrats’ .5T Budget Resolution | Job vacancies hit record high for third consecutive monthThe team is ready or not, North Korea will soon knock on its door and force it to face the nuclear threat that has plagued all administrations for more than three decades.

North Korea will come with its usual mixed, if not contradictory, messages. Kim jong un Kim Jong Un South Korea says the North wants sanctions lifted before resuming nuclear talks.s regime claims, for example, that North Korea has not had a single case COVID-19, but the country is more locked in than ever and Kim compared the current food and economic crisis to the famine of the 1990s known as the Arduous march.

Regarding North-South relations, Pyongyang agreed last week with Moon Jae-in’s government in South Korea to reopen a hotline. But Kim Yo Jong, the younger sister of Kim, a more active government player in recent months, warned against reading too much. She said a rumored Moon-Kim reunion is hasty premature judgment [and that] hasty speculation and baseless interpretation will only bring despair.

Summits cannot take place, she said, as Washington and Seoul plan to resume their hostile warfare exercise, even though this year’s exercise will be postponed due to pandemic restrictions. As in 2020, it will not move forces, just computer simulations and high-tech communications, but that is enough for Pyongyang to demand economic compensation for the US-Korean aggression.

Yet wife Kim’s dismissive statements lacked the vitriol and emphasis of her brothers’ past rhetoric. Economic desperation over international sanctions, the pandemic, drought and flooding may have persuaded Pyongyang that it can only get sanctions relief if denuclearization talks restart.

The Kim’s are confident that Moon and his team will offer economic aid as an incentive and that they can pressure the Biden administration to do the same. North Korea growing nuclear and missile arsenal is already encouraging Washington to speak up, even if it means first making unilateral concessions wrapped in the moral comfort of humanitarian aid.

Once talks begin, Pyongyang will predictably demand more freebies before even making the appearance of substantial progress towards denuclearization, and North Korea’s nuclear issue will revert to its sterile default dynamics. Without a modified US strategy, the result will be a tacit acceptance of North Korea as a nuclear weapon state to manage rather than confront.

After the White House completed its review of North Korean policy in April, spokeswoman Jen Psaki reiterated that the administration’s target has been the same as that of all US administrations since Pyongyang launched its nuclear program in the early 1990s: basically we have a clear target when it comes to North Korea, which is denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula.

She said Biden will attempt a creative approach to differentiate this president from Donald trump Donald TrumpWatchdog sues FEC for shutting down investigation of Rick Scott, a super man PAC ally from Iowa sentenced to 10 years for shooting black teenager in pro-Trump parade The SALT deduction cap makes it harder to recover communities PLUS and Barack Obama: [O]Our policy will not focus on achieving a large market, nor on strategic patience. Our policy calls for a calibrated and practical approach.

Yet the Biden administration would be well advised to embrace two of the three components of Trump’s first maximum pressure campaign: a credible threat of force, increased economic sanctions, and a sustained challenge to the moral legitimacy of the Pyongyang regime.

Trump’s 2017-18 effort clearly caught the attention of not only Kim but also Chinese leader Xi Jinping, who summoned Kim to an urgent first meeting a few weeks before the planned Trump-Kim summit in Singapore. After the visit to Beijing, Trump said Xi told him it had gone very well and that’s what happened from China’s perspective.

Whatever instructions Xis gave to his young junior partner, they produced a noticeable change in tone and a shift in North Korea’s negotiating tactics. Pyongyang reverted to its earlier harsh rhetoric, but cleverly directed it not against Trump personally, as Kim had done earlier, but against the US negotiating team at the operational level. The aim was to separate them from the president who they believed was more likely to offer concessions in the hope of making a deal.

Trump praised Xis’ assurance that Kim was eagerly awaiting their meeting in Singapore, but he tweeted, In the meantime, and unfortunately, a maximum of sanctions and pressures must be maintained at all costs! Singapore produced the 2005 Kims Pledge to North Korea to abandon all existing nuclear weapons and nuclear programs.

But, while Pyongyang was more serious about the pledge than those it had made over the previous decade and a half, Beijing’s last-minute intervention disillusioned Kim with the idea. Xi knew that a real breakthrough on North Korea’s nuclear program would spell the end of the double game China had successfully played with the West for 30 years.

The Chinese would no longer be able to pledge their aid to North Korea in return for US concessions on trade, the theft of China’s intellectual property and China’s territorial claims in the South China Sea, and the Western indulgence of its massive human rights violations.

Trump, like Biden today, expressed admiration for Xis’ tenacity and competence, but knew that China was undermining sanctions against North Korea, for example by buy illegal coal exports. After the failure of the Hanoi summit along with Kim, Trump said China could “probably do a little more“to help North Korea. Biden should demand that it do a lot more.

Armed with Trump’s mixed experience on North Korea, Biden has an opportunity and, given the growing urgency of the situation, the obligation to rekindle the momentum Trump had gained before Xi intervened and that it degenerates into a strange love letters phase.

No one, let alone Pyongyang and Beijing, would take Team Biden seriously the kind of Fire and fury threats that Trump made against North Korea in 2017. But the other two elements of Trump’s pushing strategy, multilateral sanctions and the emphasis on human rights, would merge perfectly with the benefits proclaimed by Bidens versus the Trumps America First approach.

Biden is expected to urge other countries to step up Trump’s sanctions against the Kim regime and its elite supporters while sparing the general population and instead granting them large-scale humanitarian assistance.

Biden administration’s focus on human rights would be a natural sequel to Trump’s early speeches in Seoul, to The United Nations, and his State of the Union 2018 speech qualifying Kim’s regime as unfit to govern. In addition to targeted sanctions, the strategy would separate the heinous government of Pyongyang from the victimized North Korean people.

Trump was initially on the right track with North Korea. Biden should get back to it.

Joseph Bosco was National Director of China for Secretary of Defense from 2005 to 2006 and Asia-Pacific Director of Humanitarian and Disaster Relief from 2009 to 2010. He is a non-resident researcher at the Institute for Corean-American Studies and member of the Advisory Board of the Global Taiwan Institute. Follow him on twitter @BoscoJosephA.