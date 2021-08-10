Boris Johnson sets climate priorities by saying it’s CHEAPER to act now

Boris Johnson has insisted that taking action to fight the climate is now much cheaper, ”amid claims that his green will will hit the poorest Britons in the pocket.

Last night, the Prime Minister used a social video to support his goals – including making the UK a ‘net zero’ in terms of emissions by 2050.

Critics have warned that the goal could cost $ 1.4 trillion and a senior minister admitted yesterday that families would bear some of the costs.

Among the plans in place are the ban on the sale of new gasoline and diesel cars from 2030 and the scrapping of gas boilers in just four years.

It came after a new UN climate report painted a grim picture of the future without immediate action.

In the video, Mr Johnson said: “It is much cheaper and more effective to act now to avoid untold (environmental) damage in the future, as well as economic (damage).

“Here in the UK we have proven that we can do it, we have halved our emissions over the past three decades, even though our country has become much richer.”

It came as it was revealed that ministers were considering the idea of ​​a 4,000 “clean heat subsidy” that would help pay for new green boilers from next April.

How much will the new green projects cost the British? Boris Johnson’s green projects could end up costing more than 28,000 UK households each over the next decade if fully implemented. The Prime Minister is considering a series of environmentally friendly policies during his tenure, such as a ban on new fossil-fueled cars, including hybrids, by 2033. 15,000 : The average additional cost of purchasing a new electric vehicle is 44,000 compared to 29,000 for a new medium-sized car

: The average additional cost of purchasing a new electric vehicle is 44,000 compared to 29,000 for a new medium-sized car 10,500 : Additional cost of energy efficiency measures, such as improved insulation and the installation of low-carbon boilers. A new gas boiler costs around 1,500 with the installation, compared to up to 11,000 for an aerothermal heat pump

: Additional cost of energy efficiency measures, such as improved insulation and the installation of low-carbon boilers. A new gas boiler costs around 1,500 with the installation, compared to up to 11,000 for an aerothermal heat pump 2,400 : how much would a “snack tax” cost an average family of four over a decade if implemented – 60 per person per year

: how much would a “snack tax” cost an average family of four over a decade if implemented – 60 per person per year 200 : Average bill for new fixtures after the ban on the sale of halogen bulbs from September, with an average of 4.4 new fixtures each.

: Average bill for new fixtures after the ban on the sale of halogen bulbs from September, with an average of 4.4 new fixtures each. TOTAL: 28,100

The Telegraph said this was among the options being considered, which include new taxes.

Mr Johnson identified four main areas to focus on:

Coal – completely banned for power generation by 2040

Cars – ban fossil fuels for transport

Cash – Richest countries like Britain, often the biggest emitters, commit money to cleaning up the planet to the tune of $ 100 billion a year.

Trees – Restore natural habitat and put an end to the “forest slaughter”

The pledge sparked fury in conservative circles, with MPs warning that the extra costs will hit low incomes from the Conservative Red Wall voting. It also reportedly led to clashes between the prime minister and his chancellor Rishi Sunak.

Kent MP Craig Mackinlay has launched a group to push back against plans which he says could “kill us completely politically”.

He and others argue they will hit poorer voters in the former “Red Wall” regions who first voted Conservative in 2019.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said last night that ministers “wanted to try to help people make this transition” when asked about consumer spending on scrapping gas boilers.

Yesterday, a major UN climate report put enormous pressure on governments to take more action to cut emissions ahead of the COP26 international climate talks in Glasgow in November.

The study, which focuses on the physical science of climate change, forms part one of the IPCC’s Sixth Assessment Report and is even clearer about the impact humans have on the planet than the last such analysis. in 2013.

He draws on more than 14,000 scientific articles to reach his conclusions and has found that it is “unequivocal” that human activity is warming the world.

Rapid and widespread changes to land, atmosphere and oceans have occurred – from temperature increases to sea level rise – unprecedented for centuries, if not thousands of years.

The report makes it clear that man-made climate change, which has caused global temperatures to rise by 1.1 ° C, is causing extreme weather and climate events in all regions of the world.

There are already more frequent and intense heat waves and heavy rains in many places, including northern Europe, as well as droughts and cyclones.

A new group is being set up by Kent MP Craig Mackinlay to push back plans to ban the sale of new gasoline and diesel cars and replace gas boilers over the next 20 years. Chancellor Rishi Sunak (left) is reportedly looking for ways to ease the pressure on the poorest families in the transition.

Humans are also most likely the primary driver of the global retreat of glaciers, the decline of Arctic sea ice, and sea level rise.

Sea level rise is accelerating, with oceans rising 3.7 mm (0.15 inch) per year in recent years, and is expected to continue to rise in this century, as emissions remain high or drastically reduced.

Changes in oceans, sea levels, and melting permafrost and glaciers are irreversible for decades, centuries or even millennia due to past and future warming.

And cities are particularly threatened by global warming, with warmer temperatures during heat waves and flash floods from heavy rains.

The study also warns that unlikely events such as the collapse of the ice cap, abrupt changes in ocean circulation – which determine weather patterns – and much greater warming cannot be ruled out.

But the report, which assesses the potential impact of a series of five future scenarios ranging from very low emissions to very high pollution, highlights the impacts of the choices the world is making now.

Temperature increases have a good chance of staying below 1.5 ° C in the long run if carbon emissions are reduced to net zero by 2050, followed by efforts to remove more carbon dioxide from the air than is emitted into the atmosphere, as well as deep reductions in other greenhouse gases.

Reducing methane – produced by oil and gas drilling and agriculture, especially animal husbandry – could help curb rising temperatures, as well as improve air quality, according to the report.

But scientists who worked on the report said current commitments to action on emissions set the world on a path that could lead to 2.7 ° C warming by the end of the 21st century – or more. if the commitments were not kept.

Sea level would rise by about 28 to 55 cm (11 to 22 inches) by 2100 under a very low emissions scenario, but much more if emissions remained high.

Each additional 0.5 ° C increase in temperature results in a marked increase in the intensity of heat waves, torrential rains, floods and droughts in some areas.