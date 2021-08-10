PM Modi’s app solicits user feedback on various poll issues in five states





New Delhi, August 10 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s app has launched an investigation in five states affected by the polls to gather citizens’ opinions on a number of issues that may influence their choice of party or candidates. The survey, open to residents of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab, seeks opinion on the voter ‘s most urgent consideration, the government’s assessment of the State on a number of parameters, the opinion on any probable opposition unit in their constituency. and support the local MP in addition to other matters. The Prime Minister had conducted similar investigations into the NaMo demonetization app after his government invalidated the Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 bills and before the 2019 elections in Lok Sabha, and is known for the importance that he attaches to the use of digital media to obtain information. comments from. The options the survey offers people to a question asking them of their most important considerations for voting in assembly polls include the government’s handling of COVID-19, rising prices, corruption, employment, education and the situation of public order. It also lists the options of “Prime Minister Modi’s leadership in the country”, “state level issues” and “local issues” to the question “which of these is a most important factor for you when discussing. vote? ” “The survey allows people to give their opinion directly to the Prime Minister on a large number of issues,” said an official source. The survey asks voters to write about the state government program that has benefited them the most and seeks their views on a number of statements, including whether same-party governments in the Center and in the State aid in development. With the COVID-19 vaccination underway across the country, it is soliciting voters’ views on its coverage in their state. He also asks people to name the three most popular BJP leaders in their state. A question gives options for a candidate’s caste, religion, and development record and asks people what their most important consideration is when voting. The states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab will face parliamentary elections early next year. The BJP is in power in four of these five states. PTI KR SMN Warning :- This story has not been edited by Outlook staff and is auto-generated from news agency feeds. Source: PTI More from Outlook Magazine

