Trump lover Ted Cruz scoffed at pretending Democrats have a one-man herd mentality

Senator Ted Cruz has been accused of hypocrisy after he said Democrats have a strange herd mentality when it comes to following their congressional leadership and supporting CDC guidelines.

Following his comments, critics on social media were quick to point out that the Texas Republican himself had become an obedient ally of Donald Trump after previously calling him a totally amoral and pathological liar during the presidential campaign of 2016.

On Monday, Mr Cruz spoke to Fox News host Sean Hannity about conversations he had with Democratic Senator from Hawaii, Brian Schatz, about the possibility of lifting the CDC’s mask mandate in planes.

In June, Mr Schatz called for a so-called sense of the Senate mask resolution, a non-binding action that would recommend reconsidering the rule. Mr. Cruz took this as some kind of congressional surrender, he told the Fox host.

And that’s a strange thing, Mr. Cruz said. There is a herd mentality among Congressional Democrats that they obey [Senate majority leader] Chuck Schumer, and their only answer is, sir, yes sir.

“And [Sen. Schatz] suggested to me, he said: Ted, let’s do this together, let’s make it bipartisan. So I went to write it up and you know what at the end of the day, he wasn’t willing to join because the rest of his caucus, the other Democrats, they cracked the whip, Mr Cruz added. .

The Independent has contacted Mr Schatz’s office for comment.

Critics on social media were quick to point out that Mr. Cruz could just as easily be seen as having a herd mentality with the rest of the GOP for Donald Trump.

Nobody obeys nobody more than Cruz obeys Donald, wrote the democratic political activist Scott Dworkin on Twitter.

The elder called Ted a serial killer. Called his father a murderer. Called his ugly wife. And what did Ted do? He bent the knee, wrote another Twitter user.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Mr. Trump ruthlessly attacked the Texas senator, calling him Lyin Ted, insulting his wife’s appearance and even suggesting that his father was involved in the assassination of John F. Kennedy. .

The story continues

In response, Mr. Cruz called Mr. Trump an utterly amoral, a whiny coward and a pathological liar, but later became a key ally in Mr. Trump’s impeachment defense and attempts to overthrow the 2020 election.

Mr Cruz, far from being a rogue maverick who fights with his party, is actually one of the most trusted Republican members of the Senate, ranking 89th out of 100 senators in bipartisanship, according to the Luger Center. .

The Texas GOP Senator also reiterated his opposition to the mask and vaccine warrants during the Fox News interview, telling Mr. Hannity, my take is very simple. There should be no mandates, zero, regarding covid. This means that no mask is required, regardless of your vaccination status. This means that no vaccine is compulsory.

Texas is emerging as one of the centers of the upsurge in the coronavirus crisis, with Gov. Greg Abbott calling on out-of-state volunteer health workers on Monday to help his struggling hospitals to follow the virus.

