Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s apps solicit opinions from citizens of election-related states on elections

The survey, open to residents of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab, seeks opinion on the voter ‘s most urgent consideration, the government’s assessment of the State on a number of parameters, the opinion on any probable opposition unit in their constituency and supports the local deputy in addition to other matters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s app launched an investigation in five states affected by the polls to gather citizens’ opinions on a number of issues that may influence their choice of party or candidates.

The Prime Minister had conducted similar inquiries into the NaMo demonetization app after his government struck down the Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 bills and ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, and is known for the importance it attaches to the use of digital media to get people’s feedback. .

The options the survey offers people to a question asking their most important considerations for voting in assembly polls include the government’s handling of COVID-19, rising prices, corruption, employment , education and the situation of public order.

It also lists the options of “Prime Minister Modi’s leadership in the country”, “state level issues” and “local issues” to the question “which of these is the most important factor for you. during the vote? “

“The survey allows people to give their opinion directly to the Prime Minister on a large number of issues,” said an official source.

The survey asks voters to write about the state government program that has benefited them the most and seeks their views on a number of statements, including whether same-party governments in the Center and in the State aid in development.

With the Covid-19 vaccination underway across the country, he is soliciting the opinions of voters on his coverage in their state.

He also asks people to name the three most popular BJP leaders in their state.

A question gives a candidate’s caste, religion and development options and asks people what their most important consideration is when voting.

The states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab will face parliamentary elections early next year. The BJP is in power in four of these five states.