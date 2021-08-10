Grassley tries (and fails) to defend Trump’s Justice Department abuses





Political scientists and legal scholars may debate the precise meaning of “coup,” but there’s a reason the word provocative comes to mind when examining Donald Trump’s post-election efforts. After all, when the Republican decided he disapproved of the voters’ judgment, he launched a sweeping effort to seize illegitimate political power he had not won.

Recent revelations about the then president’s abuse of the Justice Department, in particular, point to a deeply significant political scandal – about which Republicans in Congress have effectively said nothing. Indeed, as investigations continue and new details emerge, the GOP’s silence becomes even more disturbing.

The good news is that Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), the highest ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee (and its former chairman), has delivered remarks on the ongoing controversy. The bad news is that the Iowa Republican is siding with Trump.

“This country has had to contend with the Democrats’ obsession with destroying Trump for too long. In the process, I fear my colleagues across the aisle have and will do lasting damage to our country. country.”

Oh. Thus, Trump tried to orchestrate a ploy in which he would reverse the results of a US presidential election; he tried to use federal law enforcement as a political weapon to achieve his goals; and he sent a violent mob to attack the United States Capitol in the hope of disrupting the certification of a legitimate election.

But Chuck Grassley fears Democrats are responsible for “lasting damage to our country.”

The longtime senator from Iowa’s argument was extraordinary. Grassley insisted, for example, “The President has every right to discuss ideas and strategy with his closest advisers.

In reality, Trump wasn’t just broaching legal concepts in the Oval Office, as if he was a college sophomore in a dormitory after a captivating Philosophy 101 lecture. A sitting US president squeezed key government officials to help undermine our democracy. These are the kinds of things that senators should have a problem with.

Grassley added: “[T]he essential question to ask is: what was the final decision? … Did Trump fire Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen? No. Did Trump fire Rich Donoghue, Rosen’s deputy? No.”

And while I am delighted that the then president did not fire the two acting officials who ran the Justice Department at the time, it is nonetheless true that Trump threatened to fire them because of their reluctance to accept his plan.

The then president backed down, not because the plan was completely crazy – though it sure was – but because the Justice Department’s leadership team threatened to resign en masse if Rosen was ousted. Trump decided that such an uproar “would overshadow any attention to his baseless accusations of voter fraud.”

Grassley’s remarks yesterday gave the impression that Trump’s judicious restraint was somehow admirable. It’s absurd.

The Iowa Republican went on to quote a CNN report that Rosen and Donoghue recently testified that Trump did not order them to do anything illegal and that he “ultimately accepted their opinion that the Justice Department could not take action to claim fraud when it had no evidence of it. “

What Grassley failed to mention is that (a) Trump made Rosen and Donoghue lie; (b) Trump was prepared to fire Rosen and Donoghue; (c) Trump “finally accepted their advice” only after pressuring Rosen and Donoghue to take legally questionable steps they refused to consider.

Plus, let’s not miss the forest for the trees: After a series of stunning revelations about a US president who tried to effectively orchestrate a coup, a senior Republican senator took the time to put his thoughts together and present a defense to its political ally.

It was obviously the best Grassley could come up with – which says a lot about the difficulty of justifying Trump’s democracy-threatening abuses.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.msnbc.com/rachel-maddow-show/grassley-tries-fails-defend-trump-s-justice-dept-abuses-n1276409 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

