UK records highest number of daily COVID-19 deaths since March





By David Milliken LONDON (Reuters) – Britain on Tuesday reported 146 new deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test, the highest daily total since March 12, as the impact of rising cases last month resulted in deaths, according to government data. The number of new cases reported on Tuesday fell to 23,510 from 25,161 on Monday – less than half of the peak of 54,674 recorded on July 17, shortly before the removal of most social distancing measures in England. But coronavirus cases have started to rise again, with 196,047 Britons infected with COVID-19 last week, 7% more than the week before and the highest rolling seven-day total this month. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government moved forward with easing COVID-19 restrictions in England due to the wide rollout of vaccinations which he said had largely broken the link between infections and subsequent hospitalizations and deaths . Three-quarters of UK adults have now received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 89% have received at least one. Britain suffered 130,503 deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test, the second-highest in Europe after Russia and one of the highest in the world. However, deaths and hospital admissions were much lower after the most recent wave of cases than before. Some 622 deaths from COVID have been recorded in the past seven days, up 15% from the previous week but well below the weekly death toll of over 8,000 earlier this year. (Reporting by David Milliken; editing by William James)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/uk-records-highest-daily-covid-154127963.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos