HC grants bail for TN priest arrested for controversial remarks against PM Modi and Amit Shah – The New Indian Express





By Express news service MADURAI: The Madurai Magistracy of the Madras High Court on Tuesday granted bail to Kanniyakumari priest George Ponnaiah, arrested last month for making controversial remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Secretary Amit Shah. The 64-year-old priest was jailed in various sections for his comments against the prime minister and interior minister and alleged insult to Bharat Mata during a meeting in Arumanai on July 18. He was arrested later on July 24. However, Ponnaiah denied the allegations, saying he simply criticized the government and even uploaded a video afterwards, expressing regret for the comments. He also clarified that he had not insulted Bharat Mata and that his statement was only a response to a comment from the MP who said he was not wearing slippers to show his respect to Bharat Mata. Also citing his age and health issues, he asked the court to grant him bail. When the plea was heard by Judge B Pugalendhi on Tuesday, Ponnaiah’s attorney said the priest was ready to pledge not to make such remarks in the future and to reside outside of Kanniyakumari if he was released on bail. Noting the priest’s commitment and poor health, Judge Pugalendhi granted him bail on condition that the priest resides in Tiruchy and signs regularly at the Thillai Nagar police station. Meanwhile, Judge G Ilangovan sent a notice to Arumanai Police on the petition filed by Ponnaiah to quash the FIR registered against him. Although Kumaresa Dhas, who is the chairman of Vishva Hindu Parishad, has requested leave to make an intermediary request opposing the priests’ plea, the judge has said he will rule on the same at the next hearing. September 2nd.

