Top 10 Global News: Australia Will Not Adopt Net Zero Emissions Target, US Warns China Against South China Sea, And More, World News





Among the contentious points in the very difficult relations between China and the United States, the South China Sea has emerged as one of the main hot spots, with Washington rejecting what it calls the illegal territorial claims made by Beijing in the waters. rich in resources. The recent UN Security Council meeting sees US Secretary of State Antony Blinken criticizing China for its actions in the South China Sea.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said Australia will not adopt a net zero target for climate change just hours after a landmark UN report predicted catastrophic global warming would occur much faster than foreseen. Defying demands for more aggressive emissions targets, he said the country was already taking adequate action to tackle climate change.

Click on the titles to find out more:

“Global consequences”: US, China clash at UN over South China Sea

The US Secretary of State embarked on a scathing attack on China over the South China Sea on Monday, advising the UN Security Council that the conflict in the region could have global implications for the United Nations. security and commerce.

‘Won’t sign a blank check’: Australia rejects emissions targets despite damning UN report

Australia’s prime minister has rejected the call for more aggressive emissions targets, insisting the country is doing enough in the fight against climate change.

India to evacuate diplomats and citizens from Mazar-e-Sharif consulate in Afghanistan

In a special flight from Mazar later today, a group of Indian diplomats will return home from their consulate in Mazar-e-Sharif, Afghanistan.

United States Warns Citizens Against Travel To France Due To Covid Problems

Even though hospitalizations for COVID-19 are still far from previous highs in France, the US State Department has advised Americans to avoid all travel to France due to the growing number of coronavirus cases.

Many Indian cities, including Mumbai, will likely be underwater by 2100: NASA

NASA used the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report to analyze changes in sea level around the world and predict that a number of Indian coastal cities will be submerged by up to 2 , 7 feet by the end of the century.

Bangladesh begins COVID-19 vaccination for Rohingya refugees

In response to a record number of recorded coronavirus cases, Bangladesh on Tuesday began vaccinating Rohingya refugees in its overcrowded camps.

China Covid cases peak in seven months as Delta variant challenges Beijing

Following a cluster of coronavirus cases at a testing site, the number of coronavirus cases in China hit a seven-month high – the most severe outbreak since the disease emerged in Wuhan ago seven months

20 Pakistani cities lack clean water, government data reveals

According to data presented to the National Assembly by Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf government headed by Imran Khan, the majority of Pakistan’s major cities do not have access to safe drinking water for their citizens.

Tokyo counts cost of $ 15 billion ‘bet’ on pandemic Olympics

Japan woke up on Monday with a huge bill and skyrocketing coronavirus cases after winning the mid-pandemic Olympics which drew mixed reactions.

Australia extends Covid lockdown amid spike in new virus cases

Victorian authorities have said northwest Melbourne is of concern as COVID-19 has spread in Australia.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/world/top-10-world-news-australia-wont-adopt-net-zero-emission-target-us-warns-china-over-south-china-sea-and-more-404493 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos