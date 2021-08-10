Previous governments deprived people of basic amenities: PM Modi | India News





LUCKNOW: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the previous Congressional government, accusing it of pursuing a nonchalant approach that required the people to devote all of their energy to meeting their basic needs while being deprived of achieving great Goals.

Speaking virtually at the launch of the second phase of Mahoba’s Ujjawala program in Bundelkhand, Prime Minister Modi said it was very unfortunate that the weight of this insensitive approach was borne by poor women. People can only turn their dreams into reality when they get the confidence to get basic amenities like LPG, road, electricity, water and toilets, which they did not. over the past few decades, he said.

The prime minister said that after coming to power in 2014, his government decided to tackle people’s issues within a given time frame while working in mission mode. Our mothers and daughters will only be able to achieve great things when they come out of the kitchens and homes, he said, referring to welfare programs Ujjwala and others initiated by the government.

Raising a nationalist rhetoric, Modi said the second phase of the Ujjwala program was launched from the heroic land of Mahoba, which is identified with the bravery of freedom fighters like Rani Laxmi bai, Rani Durgawati and Maharaja Chhatrasal. The first phase also, he said, was launched in 2016 from Ballia, the land associated with Mangal Pandey, recognized as a forerunner of the freedom movement. The second phase also coincided with World Biofuels Day.

Modi chose Mahoba to launch the second phase of Ujjwala just months before the UP Assembly elections scheduled for next year. The program, launched on May 1, 2016, is said to have played a crucial role in the BJP’s formidable victory in the 2017 UP legislative elections. During Ujjwala-1, a target was set to provide LPG connections to 5 million female members of BPL households. Subsequently, the program was expanded in April 2018 to include women SC / ST beneficiaries, backward classes, tea garden workers and forest dwellers. The target has also been revised to 8 crore GPL connections.

Modi said the Ujjwala program had proven to be a great relief for women during the pandemic-induced lockdown when people had to stay indoors. At the same time, the LPG infrastructure has multiplied. Over the past seven years, nearly 11,000 LPG distribution centers have been opened. In UP alone, the number of centers has doubled from less than 2,000 in 2014 to more than 4,000 to date, the prime minister said, adding that this not only increased employment opportunities, but enabled also for the government to move closer to LPG percentage coverage. . Modi said the number of new gas connections over the past seven years was higher than the total LPG connections in the country until 2014.

The prime minister said that at Ujjwala-2, migrants will not be required to present ration cards or proof of address. A self-declaration both for the declaration of family and as proof of address will suffice. This will mainly help migrants who leave their neighborhood of origin in search of work, he said. The second phase of the program also provides for the provision of a free gas stove and free recharging.

