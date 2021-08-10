Turkish lira gains momentum ahead of interest rate decision





The Turkish lira posts modest gains against the US dollar and the euro on Tuesday ahead of a key monetary policy meeting on Thursday. The lira has shown signs of life over the past month, although investors are still worried about spike in inflation and a resurgence of coronavirus cases. The near-term future of reading it may depend on what happens in Ankara this week. The central bank will hold its August policy meeting. It is widely expected that policymakers will leave interest rates unchanged at 19%. Despite calls for rate hikes amid soaring inflation, officials appear to be happy with the current benchmark rates, arguing that the economy will grow at an impressive rate. Speaking in a state-released interview, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey’s economy will grow over 7% this year, driven by a 20% increase in the second quarter. He also estimates that inflation, which stands at 19%, will drop in the coming months. “We will achieve over 7% growth this year… We believe there will be around 20% growth in the second quarter,” he said in an interview. “It is not possible that inflation will increase further. We will also start to see lower interest rates. “ Erdogan resisted orthodox policies, fighting against rate normalization to fight inflation. Meanwhile, JPMorgan Chase believes the economy could suffer from a volatile pound, preventing investors from investing capital in emerging markets. Mustafa Bagriacik, country manager for Turkey and Azerbaijan at the US lender, told Bloomberg: “Predictability of inflation and the currency are the two most important elements in increasing appetite for lira-based assets.” On the data front, the unemployment rate fell to 10.6% in June from 13.1% in May. The participation rate slipped to 50.2% in June, from 50.7% the previous month. This week, data on industrial production, retail sales, current account and foreign exchange reserves will be released. The USD / TRY currency pair fell 0.58% to 8.6044, after an open of 8.6483, at 1:57 p.m. GMT on Tuesday. EUR / TRY fell 0.73% to 10.0819, after an open of 10.1518.

