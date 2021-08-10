Politics
More than half of young voters oppose Boris Johnson’s plan to increase national insurance to pay for social care
BORIS Johnson will face a huge backlash from young voters if he increases national insurance to plug Britain’s welfare black hole.
More than half of 18-34 year olds oppose an increase in taxes for working-age people to cover the costs of care for the elderly.
Only a fifth of people in this age group and a third of Britons between the ages of 35 and 54 are in favor of this decision.
In contrast, half of those over 55 think the youngest should stand up to save our creaky welfare system.
The new survey, for data collection firm Norstat, shows how Covid has accentuated generational divisions.
This shows that one in five young people feel they have already sacrificed enough during the pandemic for older groups.
But overall, 39% of Britons believe Covid has had an equal impact on everyone across the country.
The Prime Minister is also facing a political revolt against plans to increase contributions to NI to cover the rising costs of social care.
At least five ministers are ready to confront the prime minister on the accusation, which a former head of the treasury has called an employment tax.
It would strike just when the elderly are expected to receive a massive state pension hike next year as the prime minister refuses to tear up the triple lockdown pledge.
conservative revolt
The guarantee is expected to increase pensions by about eight percent, costing taxpayers between $ 3 billion and $ 4 billion.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak is believed to be in favor of ending it and using the savings to inject money into social services.
Cabinet ministers warned that the Prime Minister’s lifting of national insurance “would increase intergenerational injustice”.
One said it was not fair to target young people who are already struggling to access the property ladder.
Another added: “I don’t see why we can’t pay for social care from the existing budget by saving money.
A third fulminated: this type of tax will hit young people and middle-aged people, the people hardest hit by the pandemic.
The Conservatives pledged not to raise taxes in their 2019 manifesto.
Nick Macpherson, the former Permanent Secretary of the Treasury, also attacked plans to increase NI contributions.
He said: It is in fact an employment tax.
“It’s a tax on jobs. And if you tax something more, usually you will get less. But there is also a distribution problem.
National insurance is only paid by people who have not reached retirement age.
It is paid for by young people who have taken a big hit in recent years with tuition fees and the general stagnation of salaries.
