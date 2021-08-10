Politics
KSP responds to residents Sue Jokowi shuts down PPKM: of course rejected
Jakarta, CNN Indonesia –
Main experts of the Office of Presidential Personnel (KSP) Ade Irfan Pulungan responds to locals’ lawsuit against president Joko Widodorelated to the application of restrictions on community activities (PPKM) which has been in force since last July to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.
According to Ade, legal action is a constitutional right of the citizen if the person concerned feels wronged. However, he said, the panel of judges also has the right to consider the urgency of the trial.
“It is the constitutional right of every citizen, but in this constitutional right, the reasons and the urgency will certainly be seen. or not, ”Ade said when contacted on Tuesday (8/10).
Residents on behalf of Muhammad Aslam previously sued Jokowi in the State Administrative Court (PTUN). Aslam asked the PTUN panel of judges to overturn the PTUN policy or policies issued by the government in other words.
One of the points of the Islam lawsuit is also to seek compensation due to the implementation of PPKM which has been carried out by the government so far. Compensation is calculated with an income of IDR 300,000 on weekdays and IDR 1 million on weekends since the entry into force of the PPKM on July 3.
Additionally, Ade said it wasn’t just Aslam who suffered losses during the pandemic. According to him, under conditions like now, everyone is going through the same thing as Aslam.
“All Indonesians, even in the world, also feel that if it is calculated materially, there will be losses, but it is a global epidemic. Who should be asked? That is the question. So who is it? fault? It can’t be like that, ”he said.
Ade believes the PTUN panel of judges will reject the lawsuit against Islam. The assembly, he said, will also consider the urgency and the reasons for filing the complaint.
“If it is not met and the legal criteria are not, then I am sure it will be rejected,” he said.
Ade said the government’s PPKM policy was an effort to protect the public from exposure to the corona virus. He also called on all parties to see that this policy was to respond to an emergency.
“It’s true that there are limits, but yes we have to look at it, this pandemic epidemic, indeed from the point of view of an emergency, we cannot see it under normal conditions”, Ade said.
“It can’t be compared to normal. Before it was Rp 500,000 per day, for example, now there is PPKM, income of Rp 100,000. Yes, everything is like that, not just in Indonesia, in general, broadly like that, ”Ade said.
Aslam is an Angkringan trader. He asked the panel of judges to overturn the PPKM’s policy because it did not comply with the restrictions on activities set out in Law No. 6 of 2018 regarding health quarantine.
In the lawsuit, Aslam asked the PTUN panel of judges to force President Jokowi to stop the PPKM or other policies that do not comply with the Health Quarantine Law No. 6 of 2018.
Then, Islam also asked the PTUN panel of judges to force Jokowi to remove Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan from the post of coordinator for the implementation of the PPKM.
PPKM Level 4 Red Rating Infographic (CNN Indonesia / Basith Subastian)
(dmi / pmg)
[Gambas:Video CNN]
Sources
2/ https://www.cnnindonesia.com/nasional/20210810201503-12-678967/ksp-tanggapi-warga-gugat-jokowi-setop-ppkm-yakin-ditolak
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]