KSP responds to residents Sue Jokowi shuts down PPKM: of course rejected

Main experts of the Office of Presidential Personnel (KSP) Ade Irfan Pulungan responds to locals’ lawsuit against president Joko Widodorelated to the application of restrictions on community activities (PPKM) which has been in force since last July to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Ade, legal action is a constitutional right of the citizen if the person concerned feels wronged. However, he said, the panel of judges also has the right to consider the urgency of the trial.

“It is the constitutional right of every citizen, but in this constitutional right, the reasons and the urgency will certainly be seen. or not, ”Ade said when contacted on Tuesday (8/10).

Residents on behalf of Muhammad Aslam previously sued Jokowi in the State Administrative Court (PTUN). Aslam asked the PTUN panel of judges to overturn the PTUN policy or policies issued by the government in other words.

One of the points of the Islam lawsuit is also to seek compensation due to the implementation of PPKM which has been carried out by the government so far. Compensation is calculated with an income of IDR 300,000 on weekdays and IDR 1 million on weekends since the entry into force of the PPKM on July 3.

Additionally, Ade said it wasn’t just Aslam who suffered losses during the pandemic. According to him, under conditions like now, everyone is going through the same thing as Aslam.

“All Indonesians, even in the world, also feel that if it is calculated materially, there will be losses, but it is a global epidemic. Who should be asked? That is the question. So who is it? fault? It can’t be like that, ”he said.

Ade believes the PTUN panel of judges will reject the lawsuit against Islam. The assembly, he said, will also consider the urgency and the reasons for filing the complaint.

“If it is not met and the legal criteria are not, then I am sure it will be rejected,” he said.

Ade said the government’s PPKM policy was an effort to protect the public from exposure to the corona virus. He also called on all parties to see that this policy was to respond to an emergency.

“It’s true that there are limits, but yes we have to look at it, this pandemic epidemic, indeed from the point of view of an emergency, we cannot see it under normal conditions”, Ade said.

“It can’t be compared to normal. Before it was Rp 500,000 per day, for example, now there is PPKM, income of Rp 100,000. Yes, everything is like that, not just in Indonesia, in general, broadly like that, ”Ade said.

Aslam is an Angkringan trader. He asked the panel of judges to overturn the PPKM’s policy because it did not comply with the restrictions on activities set out in Law No. 6 of 2018 regarding health quarantine.

In the lawsuit, Aslam asked the PTUN panel of judges to force President Jokowi to stop the PPKM or other policies that do not comply with the Health Quarantine Law No. 6 of 2018.

Then, Islam also asked the PTUN panel of judges to force Jokowi to remove Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan from the post of coordinator for the implementation of the PPKM.

