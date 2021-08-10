Purchasing power of citizens increased by 37%: Shahbaz Gill – Pakistan





Gill says the purchasing power of the farming community has increased by 46%

BAHAWALPUR (Dunya News) – The Prime Minister’s special assistant for political communication, Shahbaz Gill, claimed on Tuesday that the purchasing power of the people had increased by 37% due to the aggressive policies of the government.

He was addressing a press conference here. Previously, he had arrived in Bahawalpur to review arrangements for the Prime Minister’s scheduled visit to Bahawalpur on Wednesday August 11.

He said that according to the statistics; the purchasing power of ordinary people in Pakistan had increased by 37 percent compared to previous regimes. He said that due to the dynamic policies introduced by the Pakistani government of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the purchasing power of the farming community increased by 46% after the country achieved recorded agricultural yields. .

“It is evidence of an increase in the purchasing power of people that record sales of vehicles and motorcycles have been reported during the current year,” said the special assistant.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was due to visit Bahawalpur on Wednesday where the prime minister would address the Kisaan Convention and inaugurate agricultural research institutes and other megaprojects.

He said farmers were ignored and neglected in previous regimes. However, he said, Prime Minister Imran Khan paid special attention to the issues and problems facing farmers.

“Credit goes to Prime Minister Imran Khan for taking tough action against the sugar mill mafia and other mafias who have victimized farmers in recent years,” he said.

He said that due to the measures taken by the Prime Minister and the policies introduced by the PTI government, the farmers got the payment for the sweets without any delay.

Gill said the government is now distributing Kisaan cards to the farming community to directly provide them with subsidies and other benefits. “In order to fight corruption in the agricultural subsidy system, the government decided to issue Kisaan cards to farmers,” he said.

He said the prime minister designed policies related to the agricultural sector by consulting and taking farmers into account. He said the country had achieved a record yield of wheat, rice, corn and other agricultural products. “Now Pakistan has its agricultural needs locally in addition to exporting agricultural products,” he said.

He said Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry had secured payment of tens of millions of rupees to media owners running the advertisements. He urged media organizations to increase the salaries of their media workers.

The special assistant said the journalist community will get health cards by December.

