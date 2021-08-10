Deterrence is the key to managing the Chinese threat: Moriarty





Editor-in-Chief, with CNA, Washington

The United States will need to strengthen its regional deterrence capacity to deal with the threat posed to Taiwan by an increasingly assertive China, said James Moriarty, president of the American Taiwan Institute (AIT). China has not only become more confident in its power, but it has also given Chinese President Xi Jinping () the power to make almost all key political decisions, he said in an interview published Monday by the Center for Strategic and International Studies, based in Washington. . It changed the system in Beijing, introducing a level of uncertainty that didn’t exist when you had real collective leadership where different voices could be heard, he said. Photo: Fang Pin-chao, Taipei Times Xi has made it clear that he wants to see progress in reunification with Taiwan during his tenure, although he has not set a firm deadline for doing so, Moriarty said. Beijing appears to have given up on winning hearts and minds across the Taiwan Strait, following the failure of policies such as the 31 Incentives, which it proposed in 2018 to attract Taiwanese talent and businesses, he said. -he declares. Instead, he switched to using gray area and coercion tactics, in an attempt to pressure the Taiwanese to accept unification because they see no other way, a- he declared. However, there is no hope that this approach will be successful, given what Taiwanese have seen happen in Hong Kong, Moriarty said. The United States and Taiwan must prepare for China’s realization that neither peaceful nor coercive tactics would push Taiwanese to agree to reunification, he said. Asked what Taiwan can do, Moriarty said direct negotiations with Beijing are unlikely, given that the latter has secured the desired outcome by Taiwan’s acceptance of the so-called 1992 consensus as a precondition for resumption. talks. Unfortunately, I fear this is at a point where deterrence is probably the most important thing Taiwan can do, he said. The United States, for its part, must work to shrink the Pacific, expanding its presence in the region and working closely with allies such as Japan and South Korea to deter China, a- he declared. When asked whether Washington should replace its policy of strategic ambiguity with an explicit guarantee to defend Taiwan, Moriarty expressed his skepticism. Such a move could ultimately be counterproductive in convincing Beijing that it must act preemptively before conditions get even more difficult, he said. In related news, US President Joe Bidens, a candidate for a prominent position in the US Department of Defense, vowed that preventing Chinese aggression against Taiwan would be a priority if upheld. In a letter to U.S. Senator Josh Hawley on Friday, U.S. Defense Candidate Mara Karlin said Washington should prioritize deterrence of Chinese aggression against Taiwan, in accordance with its commitments in the Taiwan Relations Act and in light of growing Chinese coercion. Karlin said she believes China will remain the rhythm threat to the department for years to come, making it, and the threat it poses to Taiwan, a top priority in military planning. After receiving the letter, Hawley agreed on Monday to lift the block he had put on Karlins’ nomination, preparing her for a final confirmation vote in the US Senate.

