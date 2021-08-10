The figure of Tri Budi Utomo, the new commander of Paspampres, once escorted Joko Widodo to Afghanistan





TRIBUNJABAR.ID, JAKARTA – The Presidential Security Force (Pasampres) has a new commander. Former Kopassus Deputy Commander General, Brigadier General Tri Budi Utomo, officially replaces Major General Agus Subiyanto. Budi officially leads the unit after undergoing the handing over of posts (certificates) led by TNI Commander Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto at TNI Headquarters, Jakarta, Tuesday (10/8/2021). “(The certificate) is based on the decree of the Commander of the Indonesian National Armed Forces number Kep / 684 / VIII / 2021 dated August 2, 2021,” said the chief of the TNI Puspen, Marine Colonel (KH) Edys. Riyanto in a written statement on Tuesday. Quoted by Tribunnews.com, the man who was born in Surakarta, in central Java, on February 6, 1971 graduated from the Military Academy (Akmil) in 1994 from the infantry branch (Kopassus). During his trip, it was noted that Budi was the A Paspampres group commander tasked with guarding President Joko Widodo. During his tenure as the head of Paspampres Group A, Budi was almost never far from Jokowi to perform escorts, both on visits within the country and abroad. One of the escort activities Budi carried out was when Jokowi visited Afghanistan in 2018, which at the time was in the midst of a protracted war. At that time, only Budi and Major General Danpaspampres Suhartono, the then Danpaspampres and the Paspampres who escorted Jokowi, wore bulletproof vests. However, Jokowi, who initially received a bulletproof vest, chose not to wear it. This was followed by the ministers who also visited. Read also : When will the Persib joint exercises after the PPKM government’s decision to continue? This is Robert’s response Read also : West Java at the top of the ranking, DKI Jakarta is missing from the top 10 linked to the number of active Covid-19 cases

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://jabar.tribunnews.com/2021/08/11/sosok-tri-budi-utomo-komandan-paspampres-baru-pernah-kawal-joko-widodo-ke-afganistan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos