India relaxes program rules to provide cooking gas to poor people





NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India has relaxed the rules of a program to ease access to cooking gas that will benefit millions more poor people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday. This move could mean an increase in Indian imports of liquefied petroleum gas. India launched the Ujjwala program in 2016, which provided access to cooking gas cylinders without consumers having to pay a deposit to fuel retailers. It has enabled 80 million Indian women to lead healthy lives because they no longer have to use smoking stoves. India now aims to cover an additional 10 million beneficiaries in a second phase of the program, Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said. India is a net exporter of refined fuels, but a push to expand the use of cleaner fuels has led to increased imports of LPG. The country depends on foreign supplies for about 55% of its LPG consumption, according to official data. Modi said the rules had been relaxed to allow migrant workers to benefit from the program. He said instead of having to provide proof of their address to get supplies, they just need to declare where they live. In addition to free access to LPG supplies, beneficiaries will receive a stove free of charge. Under this program, the first cylinder of gas is free but consumers must pay for subsequent cylinders. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Giles Elgood)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://uk.sports.yahoo.com/news/india-eases-rules-scheme-cooking-111738145.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos