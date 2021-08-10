Liz Cheney’s Trump vote sparks new censorship effort in Wyoming – CBS17.com





Posted: Aug 10, 2021 / 1:45 PM EDT / Updated: Aug 10, 2021 / 1:52 PM EDT

FILE In this file photo from July 27, 2021, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., Speaks to the media, with from left to right, Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., Cheney, Rep. Pete Aguilar , D-Calif., Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Illi., And President Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., After the House Select Committee’s first hearing to investigate the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Republican officials from Park and Carbon counties in Wyoming voted unanimously last week, Tuesday, August 10, to no longer recognize Cheney as a party member because she voted to impeach Donald Trump. (AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin, file)

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) Some local Republican Party officials in Wyoming have announced that they will no longer recognize Liz Cheney as a party member due to her vote to impeach Donald Trump.

In the immortal words of the 45th President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump… “Youre Fired! Read recent letters to Cheney from GOP officials in Park and Carbon counties.

Wyoming has 23 predominantly rural counties, and Park and Carbon county officials voted unanimously last week in favor of the latest form of censorship against Cheney.

In February, the state’s GOP voted overwhelmingly to censor Cheney for his vote to impeach Trump for his role in the January 6 riot on the U.S. Capitol.

In May, Republicans in Washington, DC voted to remove Cheney from his No.3 House GOP leadership post after upholding his criticism of Trump for the riot and for his baseless claims that voter fraud had deprived him of his re-election.

Wyoming’s votes are largely symbolic. The Republican Party can withdraw or withhold support from incumbents and GOP candidates in a variety of ways, but cannot oust anyone from the party.

Cheney described his impeachment vote and criticism of Trump as putting principle and the US Constitution above the former president.

Liz will continue to fight for all people in Wyoming, Cheney spokesman Jeremy Adler told the Casper Star-Tribune. She knows that she and all elected officials are bound by their duty under the US Constitution, not by blind loyalty to one man.

Republicans in other Wyoming counties have asked for copies of the Carbon County GOP resolution and at least three or four are expected to pass similar resolutions soon, Carbon County Republican Party Chairman Joey Correnti has predicted.

At least seven Republicans are running against Cheney in next year’s GOP primary. Trump has said he plans to back one of Cheney’s opponents in the coming months.

Cheneynonetheless has reported a record fundraiser, far surpassing any of its competitors so far.

