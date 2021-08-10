Reviews | US-Turkish relations and the Afghan migrant crisis

Once again, tensions in US-Turkish relations resurface, heralding the continued deterioration of relations in the years to come. This despite the common interests between the two countries, especially in the Middle East, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s attempts to improve relations with US President Joe Biden. This apparent contradiction is mainly due to the differences in their policies, as each of the two countries seeks to promote its regional interests, even at the expense of the other side. To a large extent, the recent Afghan refugee crisis is a clear example of these contradictions and entanglements in US-Turkish relations.

In his quest to improve relations with the United States, and to avoid any further escalation, President Erdogan offered his American counterpart the services of the Turkish army by sending additional troops to Afghanistan to secure the airport of Kabul after the American withdrawal from Afghanistan. Despite this, in a contradictory reaction to Erdogan’s offer of services to the US president, the Turkish Foreign Ministry expressed its total refusal to participate in the US program of transferring Afghan refugees to its territory through third countries, as part of the so-called “Admission Program for Afghan Migrants Working in the United States and Their Families” previously announced by Washington.

In an official statement, Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Tanju Bilgic sharply criticized the US decision, which did not take into account the economic crises Turkey is currently going through due to the increase in the number of immigrants. He said: “As Turkey, we do not accept the irresponsible decision taken by the United States of America without consulting our country. If Washington wants to transfer these refugees to its territory, it can be done directly by plane ”. He stressed that what the United States has announced will lead to a major migration crisis in our region. “

Marwa El Shinawy

In fact, relations between Turkey and the United States are going through their worst stage since the Turkish military intervention in Cyprus in 1974, when disputes between the two countries escalated on several issues so far, so that the current US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said last January that Turkey and China were of concern to Washington.

In addition, disagreements have built up between the two parties over the past five years, especially after the failed coup attempt in Turkey in the summer of 2016, in which Ankara accused Washington of plot against it. Indeed, this failed coup against Erdogan can be seen as a turning point in Turkish foreign policy, which turned to Russia to build its alliances away from the West and the United States; Especially since the Turkish government blamed the coup d’etat on dissident Abdullah Gulen, who lives in Pennsylvania, whom the United States refused to extradite to Turkey despite his repeated requests.

There is no exaggeration if we say that at present the files of cooperation and agreement between Washington and Ankara are almost much less than the files of disagreement between them, such as the American support to the United States. Kurds, the crisis in the Eastern Mediterranean, the decline in the level of democracy in Turkey. However, the most important file in the dispute, which is difficult to find solutions to due to the conflicting political interests between the two countries, is the development of Turkish foreign policy.

There is no doubt that with the exacerbation of tensions between the United States and Turkey, the latter has taken different directions to compensate for the possible loss of the American ally, and the fear of the repercussions of American policies in Syria and Iraq. on his safety. and nationalism, and perhaps Turkey’s main concern in all its movements is to prevent the establishment of a Kurdish state in the region for its security. The transformations in Turkey were represented in the rapprochement with Russia, as the Turkish-Russian rapprochement came in reaction to what Ankara said about the betrayal of its American ally in the Syrian crisis. The rapprochement with Moscow has reached the point of concluding huge strategic agreements in the field of oil, natural gas and weapons, perhaps the most important of which is the purchase of the S-400 missile defense system, which has provoked angry reactions in the West. and the United States.

Although the meeting between Erdogan and Biden, on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Brussels on June 14, 2021, was an important opportunity for Erdogan to try to improve relations with the United States, the differences between the two countries are too large to be resolved. in a two-hour summit between the two sides. Especially since the summit did not issue any agreement concerning the formation of follow-up committees for issues of disagreement or a date for another meeting between the two presidents or a visit of Erdogan to Washington.

This is a strong indication of President Biden’s adherence to his hardline stance on President Erdogan and his refusal to move forward in resolving the dispute files before Erdogan presents real practical steps regarding his cooperation. military with Russia concerning the S-400 missiles, and its refusal to open a way of negotiation between the two countries while this crisis remains unresolved.

More importantly, the administration of President Washington Biden in particular is aware that Turkey’s regional importance has diminished with the increase in its political crises with neighboring countries, and the decline of its regional influence on many issues. important as well, with the decline of US interest in Middle Eastern affairs. It appears that the US interest currently focuses solely on preventing Turkey from becoming an arm of Russian politics or a supporter of Chinese expansion in the Middle East, which Washington can prevent from happening by lobbying policies on Ankara, and not necessarily by providing incentives or working to improve relations.

Dr Marwa El-Shinawy: Ph.D. in American theater and member of the Superior Committee of the Cairo International Festival for Contemporary and Experimental Theater







