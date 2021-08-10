Who are Boris Johnson’s family members? The american sun

BORIS Johnson’s family spans from Downing Street to Celebrity Big Brother.

With a pair of MPs and two reality stars among them, here’s the truth about the Johnson Clan.

3 Stanley, Rachel, Boris Johnson and Jo Johnson Credit: Getty – Contributor

Who are Boris Johnson’s parents?

Stanley johnson

Boris’ father, Stanley, was born in Penzance, Cornwall, in 1940.

He is a British politician and was a Conservative MEP for Wight & Hampshire East from 1979 to 1984.

He has written dozens of books, including an autobiography titled Stanley, I Resume.

Stanley worked for the World Bank and the European Commission.

In December 2017, he shocked the nation by signing up for I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here, but failed to convince audiences and was kicked out of the jungle long before it ended.

But during his time on the show, he befriended Made In Chelsea star Georgia “Toff” Toffolo.

He has been spotted a few times on SW3 giving him the benefit of his sage advice and the couple have appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox together.

The famous father went on to star in the third series of The Real Marigold Hotel where he joined an aging celebrity group seeking an alternative retirement in India, as well as The Chase and Celebrity Hunted.

Charlotte Johnson’s choice

Boris’ mother is a well respected painter with a multitude of high profile clients.

Charlotte Johnson Wahl was born in Oxford in 1942, daughter of Sir James Fawcett – the President of the European Commission of Human Rights.

She met Stanley at the University of Oxford, where she studied English, but was already engaged to another student named Wynford Hicks at the time.

Things must have fallen apart though, as Charlotte married Stanley in 1963 – although they later divorced in 1979.

As an artist, Charlotte specializes mainly in portraits, but she also paints landscapes.

His clientele includes Crispin Tickell, Joanna Lumley, Jilly Cooper and Simon Jenkins.

Although she married a Tory and has four Tory children, Charlotte revealed that she never voted Tory.

She claimed to be “very left”, having grown up with “socialist” parents.

3 Boris, his daughter Lara Lettice and his mother Charlotte Johnson Wahl Credit: Getty – Contributor

Who are Boris Johnson’s siblings?

Boris’ parents had four children – Boris, Rachel, Joan and Leo.

The Prime Minister also has two half-siblings – Julia and Maximilian – from his father’s later marriage to Jennifer Kidd.

Rachel johnson

The only daughter of her parents, Rachel was born in September 1965.

She was raised and educated in the UK and Brussels while her father worked for the European Parliament.

While studying at the University of Oxford, Rachel edited the famous student newspaper Isis – which was also edited by former Chancellor George Osborne.

After graduating, Rachel pursued a career in journalism and worked for the Financial Times and the BBC.

She has also appeared on discussion panels, including Sky News’ Question Time and The Pledge.

What really made her known was when she entered the Celebrity Big Brother house in 2018.

She showed off her “shit drop” alongside her roommates Ann Widdecombe and Amanda Barrie, and even got her toes sucked by Andrew Brady – but she was the second kicked out.

Rachel was a 2021 Celebrity Best Home Cook finalist behind Ed Balls.

Rachel is married to Ivo Dawnay, who works for the National Trust, with whom she has three children – Oliver, James and Charlotte.

Jo johnson

Joseph Edmund Johnson is Boris’ younger brother and a former government minister.

He was elected Member of Parliament for Orpington in the general election of May 2010 and re-elected in 2015 and 2017.

From April 2013 to May 2015, he was Head of Political Unit 10 and became Minister of State in the Cabinet Office in July 2014.

Following the general elections in May 2015, Jo became Minister of Universities and Sciences.

He was London Minister in Theresa May’s government.

In January 2018, he became Minister of State at the Department of Transport until his resignation on November 9, 2018, following Ms May’s Brexit deal.

He is married to Amelia Gentleman, reporter for The Guardian, and they have two children – Yusuf and Rose.

Like many members of his family, he traveled to Oxford where he ran the student newspaper Isis.

He did a brief stint at the Financial Times before entering politics.

Leo Johnson

Unlike his siblings, much less is known about Leo.

He attended Oxford – which seems to be a Johnson tradition – but then entered the world of politics.

Instead, he is an entrepreneur and co-host of Radio 4 Future Proofing.

Leo is married to Taies Nezam, whom he met while working at the World Bank.

The couple have two daughters.

Julia Gray

Julia Gray, formerly Julia Johnson, is an author and singer-songwriter.

She played in the Second Person group until 2011, when the group broke up.

She recorded two solo albums and became an author.

Her first young adult novel, The Otherlife, appeared in July 2016.

Julia reportedly got engaged to the film financier Calum Gray in 2009, and got married sometime before 2019.

Maximilian Johnson

Max was born in Brussels in 1985 and is 22 years younger than Boris.

Like his siblings, he went to Oxford University and then studied for an MBA in China.

He then started his own investment firm, MJ Capital.

He would have become the first Briton to run the Pyongyang Marathon in North Korea.

He secretly married his former model girlfriend Gabriela Maia and the couple have a daughter named Ayla.

3 Boris Johnson’s family ahead of the announcement of his victory in the mayoral election of London Credit: Getty Images – Getty

Who are Boris Johnson’s children?

BoJo is known to be Prime Minister and former Mayor of London and Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs.

But he is also known to have his own large family.

Although he has never revealed how many children he has, the Prime Minister has at least six, and a seventh is on his way.

He had four children with his second wife Marina Wheeler, a fifth child from an extramarital affair with Helen Macintyre and a sixth child with his third wife, Carrie Symonds.

They are now expecting their second child.

Lara Lettice

There is a 27-year age gap between Boris’ oldest child, Lara, and the most recent addition, Wilfred.

Lara, who goes by the double-barreled surname Johnson-Wheeler, is a writer, editor and host.

She has carved out an impressive career as a journalist, writing for The Spectator, British Vogue, The Evening Standard and SHOWStudio.

She even launched her own publication (un) fold magazine – which examines the “correlation between mental health and creativity” in 2016.

And just like her father, she is passionate about classicism, earning an A in her Latin A-Level and continuing to study at the prestigious Prince William and Kate Middleton University, St Andrews, where she earned a Master of Arts in Literature. Latin and comparative.

Milo Arthur

Milo is the second eldest child of Boris, the eldest boy.

He is known to be an avid sportsman, having excelled in football and cricket in school.

He then studied at London’s School of Oriental and African Studies, from which he graduated in 2014.

Milo moved to Dubai to begin an internship at men’s magazine Esquire Middle East before returning to the UK.

Peaches Cassia

Cassia Peaches is the third of Boris’ children with Marina.

She studied at Highgate School 18,000 per year in North London, where she edited the Alumni Magazine Cholmeleian.

Not much else is known about Cassia other than her attendance at Trinity College Dublin.

Theodore Apollo

Theo is a lookalike for his father, with his signature blonde locks.

He broke with tradition and attended the University of Cambridge, Oxford’s rival.

In August 2020, he reportedly wrote a play on Brexit that included his father’s role in the UK’s exit from the European Union. Stephanie Stéphanie, born in 2009, was born from an affair with Helen Macintyre, art consultant.

Boris tried to deny paternity and was not named on the birth certificate. However, in a 2013 court battle in which he sought an injunction to keep his existence from being reported, he was revealed as his father.

Wilfred Lawrie Nicolas

Little Wilfred is the youngest of Boris’ children.

He was born on April 29, 2020 and is called Wilfred after Boris’s grandfather and Lawrie after his wife Carrie’s grandfather.

The name Nicholas was chosen as a tribute to NHS doctors who saved Boris’s life when he was hospitalized with coronavirus.

Wilfred followed Tony Blair’s son Leo in 2000 and David Cameron’s daughter Florence in 2010 as newborns to Downing Street.

Boris’ seventh child is expected to be born around Christmas.