Reflecting on Jokowi’s Sidak at pharmacies, Puskesra criticizes distribution of drugs for Covid-19 treatment





TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – The Center for the Study of Human Health and Welfare Policy (Puskesra) has asked the government to strictly monitor the production and distribution of drugs for the treatment of Covid-19. The reason is that the potential for monopoly price and scarcity is very large, along with the higher demand for drugs. The government must also ensure a uniform distribution of the production of drugs for patients with Covid-19. This is not only for the big pharmaceutical companies, but also gives a role to the mid to small sized pharmaceutical companies. Thus, the production and distribution of drugs can be more massive and the wheels of the economy will turn. The executive director of Puskesra, Rafles Hasiholan, assessed that due to the uneven production and distribution of drugs to treat Covid-19, people find it difficult to obtain drugs from small pharmacies. This statement was made by Rafles in Jakarta on Tuesday (10/8/2021). Read also : Vaccination against Covid-19 in Bekasi, Intan Fauzi, member of the DPR, appreciates the enthusiasm of the citizens “A while ago we were shocked by a video of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inspecting a small pharmacy to check the drug supply for Covid-19 patients. At that time, the president found no medication and only a few multivitamins. This is clear evidence that drugs for patients with Covid-19 have not been distributed evenly, ”Rafles said. The President then asked the Minister of Health why drugs to treat Covid-19 were not available in these small pharmacies. The Minister of Health informed the President that Covid-19 drugs can be found in certain pharmacies owned by state-owned companies and large pharmaceutical companies.

