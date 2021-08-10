Will a possible illegal vote derail Herschel Walkers’ candidacy for the US Senate?





Herschel Walker may be done running … again.

The ex-NFL star was encouraged by former President Donald Trump to run for a US Senate seat in Georgia.

There is only one problem. Walkers’ wife Julie Blanchard voted in Georgia’s 2020 presidential election, even though the couple live in Texas, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution,

The postal vote voiced by Julie Blanchard raises questions as to whether she was allowed to vote in Georgia while living in Texas. It is illegal for non-residents to vote in Georgia under most circumstances.

According to the report, Walker and his wife bought their property in Texas in 2011. According to AJC, election records show Blanchard used her Atlanta address to return a mail-in ballot, which she posted in October. from the couples’ residence in Westlake, Texas.

If there were residents in both locations, is that legally wrong? Blanchard said Monday when contacted by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. If you have more than one house, can’t you vote where you have a house?

Why is this important? If Walker is challenging US Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock in 2022, one of the main themes of the running backs is that voter fraud, abuse and irregularities cost Trump a victory in the 2020 general election. In November, the old one NFL star tweeted:

Play by the rules ….. the American people demand that ONLY LEGAL VOTES be counted. Anyone manipulating this election should be prosecuted.

It should be noted that Trump’s relationship with Walker dates back over 30 years.

Walker’s career as a professional football player began in 1983 when he signed with the New Jersey Generals at the USFL. In 1984, Trump bought the generals. Walker played two seasons with Trump as boss before moving on to the Dallas Cowboys, who owned his NFL draft rights. The USFL closed in 1986 following the failure of its antitrust lawsuit against the NFL.

Walker played 12 seasons in the NFL, including three with the Philadelphia Eagles (1992-1994) and one with the New York Giants (1995). His trade from the Cowboys to the Minnesota Vikings in 1989 laid the foundation for three Dallas Super Bowl wins in the 1990s.

