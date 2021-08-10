Sindh government serving Karachi despite limited resources: Bilawal – Pakistan





Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Tuesday that the Sindh government was working day and night to serve Karachi, despite the availability of limited resources.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, Bilawal said the federal government was not ready to do anything for the people of Karachi.

Bilawals’ remarks come the same day Prime Minister Imran Khan paid a day-long visit to the provincial capital, where the cricketer-turned-politician inaugurated the system for lifting and transferring ships at the shipyard in Karachi.

Bilawal added that from Karachi to Kashmir, people turn to PPP because they think it is the only part that can solve their problems.

To a question regarding Abdul Qadir Baloch and Sardar Sanaullah Zehri joining PPP, he said everyone is welcome.

We believe the federal government is unstable and illegitimate and that a general election can be held anytime, he said.

Speaking about his party’s relationship with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), he said a united opposition can still harm the federal government.

As long as PPP was part of the PDM and its policy was followed by the group, the opposition won, he said.

The united opposition won the senatorial elections and forced the prime minister to vote no confidence because of the PPP policy, he said. In April, PPP decided to resign from the PDM steering committee after the party received a show cause notice from the opposition alliance.

Bilawal further noted that if the united opposition can bring forward a motion of no confidence against Prime Minister Khan, the federal government can “fall tomorrow”.

When asked, if PPP follows someone’s guidelines, Bilawal said his party only follows people’s guidelines. We haven’t followed anyone’s directions in the past and never will in the future, he said.

Speaking about the development projects of the provincial governments, he said that the federal government is depriving us of the resources that are our right according to the NFC price.

PPP argued that the federal government has been biased against Sindh by deducting its Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) funds, which amount to Rs 900 billion for the year 2021-2022.

Explaining the federal government’s commitment to the development of Karachis, Bilawal said the center announced a major fund for the port city last year, but had not launched any projects.

This [federal] government is going soon, and PPP will form the new government, he announced.

Responding to a question about the upsurge in militant attacks in Pakistan, the PPP chairman said Imran Khan’s government should hold militants accountable instead of appeasing them. The government should follow the National Action Plan (NAP) and implement it in its entirety.

Unfortunately, the prime minister is sympathetic to the activists, he said, adding that the government should review its counterterrorism policy.

Unless that happens, the threat of militancy will remain, he argued.

Reacting to Bilawal’s remarks, State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said that the government of Sindh had only given people hunger and poverty.

The Sindh government only focuses on looting money and does not care about the people, Habib said, adding that the federal government will do anything to support the people of Karachi.

The political conflict between the PPP and the PTI intensified, with the leaders of the two parties repeatedly engaging in a war of words.

