US and foreign populists disagree on China

For a masterclass in tact, see the middle of Tucker carlson chat with Viktor Orban last week. Broadcast from Hungary, the Fox News host sympathizes with his prime minister over his White House infamy. Why Joe Biden scold Orban as a “rogue” leader, he wonders, but not Chinese President Xi Jinping? Orban improvises a response that dodges point Xi. Carlson, lest some kind of interview break out, don’t insist. In other news, Hungary welcomes biggest Huawei supply center outside of China.

A subtle dance, I know, but one that the American right should practice. If he wants to woo strong foreign men, there are some incompatibilities that he will have to work around. A difference in geopolitical orientation is the least ignorable of them. The global cowardly club of nationalist leaders has shown an openness to China that Republicans would not forgive Angela Merkel or Emmanuel Macron, even less a democrat.

When he was Prime Minister of Italy, Giuseppe Conte, now head of the Five Star Movement, challenged Washington to court Beijing. The fact that his government posed as “the privileged interlocutor” of former President Donald Trump in Europe did not prevent him from being the first of the G7 to join the “Belt and Road” initiative. If that wasn’t enough to warn that such leaders may be more treacherous than liberals in the superpower duel, Republicans have been pampered for others.

Rejecting the United States in 2016, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte told a Chinese audience he was “dependent” on them. As recently as June, Orban called an EU statement in support of pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong “frivolous.” That so few of these openings prove to be successful and lasting does not obscure their intention. If this is not a scheme of outright appeasement with Beijing, it is at best a studied equidistance between the two giants.

It’s not that hard to explain either. For the United States, China is a tangible threat to its first place in the world. It is also an ideological challenge to a certain mode of government. For a mediocre autocrat, it is, by definition, neither. What China offers is the hope of investment and other kinds of relief without any moral obligation. Last month, Norway, Liechtenstein and Iceland withheld funds from Hungary for its domestic policy. The EU is playing with something similar. The attractiveness of a large and less picky sponsor hardly needs to be clarified. It would be much stranger if the populist leaders not switch to China.

The trick is to convince some American conservatives of this reality. Because they ring with Orban on immigration and education, they tend to infer a broader deal on foreign affairs. Either that, or they relish brotherhood in culture wars and postpone embarrassing geopolitical questions altogether. Either way, you feel a cruel rendezvous with reality on the horizon. The American right may have its confrontation with China or its indulgence towards third strongmen. It will be a feat to run indefinitely with these two primary instincts.

If Carlson doesn’t see the problem, it’s not a big crisis for him. A week of media coverage of its media coverage (how post-modernity spoils us) is its own triumph. The real wonder is that the American conservative movement at large doesn’t care about the details either. It’s not long in Washington before you find that Orban fans and Chinese hawks are often the same people. It is the style and success of foreign populists that seem to excite. Half-understood content is irrelevant.

Even without the Chinese wrinkle, a cohesive bloc of populists was still far-fetched. Parties which define themselves by national egoism are hardly inclined to act in concert. Then there is the statist economy which separates the European wing from the family from the American wing. It’s an open question how many Republicans know that Orban partially nationalized private pensions.

Throw in the China case, and the indulgence of foreign populists turns from eccentric to self-harm. The attacks on Carlson for his week on the Danube, as valid as they are, do not call for cold interest. That Talleyrand ever qualified one of Napoleon Bonaparte’s most reckless acts as “worse than a crime, a mistake” remains the most effective argument in politics.

No Republican who is seduced by Orban and others like him will be deterred by the moral exhortation. What might work – in a party so concerned about China – is a more instrumentalist case. It’s pretty clear what attracts American populists to their foreign parents. The question to ask them is how their own country benefits.

