PM Modi rants against missing BJP deputies in Rajya Sabha, asks for list of absentees





The absence of BJP Rajya Sabha MPs during the passage of a crucial bill did not go well with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Strongly opposing the absence of some BJP deputies in Rajya Sabha during the passage of the Courts Reform (Streamlining and Conditions of Service) Ordinance, bill of 2021, Prime Minister Modi called for the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs to draw up a list of deputies who were not present in the house. Prime Minister Modi made the remarks at the parliamentary BJP party meeting today, The Indian Express reported. The Courts Reform (Streamlining and Conditions of Service) Bill 2021 will replace an ordinance. The bill was one of three that were passed in parliament yesterday to abolish several appeal courts, end the retrospective tax and create a new central university in Ladakh. In particular, opposition members had tabled a statutory resolution against the bill. However, the resolution was defeated and the government succeeded in pushing the bill through by voice vote. Prime Minister Modi had also asked party MPs to remain in the house while crucial bills are passed. Prime Minister Modi said he was forced to search for the names of missing MPs because he had already called on all lawmakers to be regular in both chambers, an MP present at the meeting said. At the party’s previous parliamentary meeting a few days ago, Prime Minister Modi called on MPs to undertake mass campaigns on issues of eradicating malnutrition, encouraging sports and games and to make known the gold card of Ayushman Bharat. He called on MPs to ensure that social programs aimed at providing nutrition are implemented on the ground. Prime Minister Modi also called on MPs to focus on the implementation of Ayushman Bharat and ensure that the cashless processing reaches the beneficiaries.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.financialexpress.com/india-news/pm-modi-fumes-over-missing-bjp-mps-in-rajya-sabha-asks-for-list-of-absentees/2307966/lite/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos