National Technology Day; Jokowi underlines its ambition to develop an EV





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi said that Indonesia must not only take advantage of its abundant resources, but must also add value to its products through the development of downstream industries. Speaking at the 26th National Technology Day ceremony broadcast on YouTube on August 10, Widodo expressed his desire to develop nickel in electric vehicles (EVs). “Take nickel for example. We have nickel mines, but we don’t have to stop there. We have to develop its downstream industries, from lithium batteries to the production of electric cars,” he said in his opening speech on Tuesday. Jokowi said that in the future, the global market will shift towards environmentally friendly products, especially those with low carbon emissions. The same is true with the digital economy. “The key to all of this is technology,” said the president. The president has tasked the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) with overseeing the acquisition of advanced technologies. BRIN, he said, must be able to prepare a rapid and accurate procurement strategy, as well as develop the necessary technologies in the country. “Find smart ways to acquire technology at a lower cost and make us an independent technology producer,” he said. BRIN, added Jokowi, must also immediately integrate the national power in research and innovation. He said there were hundreds of world-class Indonesian researchers, innovators and researchers from the diaspora. “These are the powers that we need to consolidate,” he said. Read: Hyundai plans to build electric vehicles parallel to ICE vehicles in Indonesia Goddess Nurita

